Breaking News
China using lending scam to destabilise India: Nepal police
Mumbaikars, brace for no water or 15 per cent cut in supply today
Mumbai: More than half of city's roads to be under construction for next 3 years
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Plane spotting Check out this T shirt curated for aviation enthusiasts

Plane spotting: Check out this T-shirt curated for aviation enthusiasts

Updated on: 04 August,2022 10:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wear an iconic city sight curated for the adventurous, and aviation enthusiasts

Plane spotting: Check out this T-shirt curated for aviation enthusiasts

Representative Image


As you travel through the city, there are views — either from the railway tracks or road — that make you look up from your phone and out the window; the Air Traffic Control Tower at the Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is one of them.

It’s an architectural delight for many who commute via the Western Express Highway. And if that includes you, you might like Aero Armour Store’s 100 per cent cotton round-neck T-shirt with an ATC tower print on it. Don the 83.8-m tower, one of India’s tallest ATC towers, in a minimal and sleek design that perfectly captures the essence of the real deal. Available in colours such as navy blue, royal blue, olive green and golden yellow, this tee can complement and uplift a basic look without being too flashy. Aviation enthusiasts, especially the ones with plane-spotting apps on their phones, get this design and wear your passion on your sleeve.


Log on to: aeroarmour.store
Cost: Rs 799

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK