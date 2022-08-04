Plane spotting: Check out this T-shirt curated for aviation enthusiasts

Wear an iconic city sight curated for the adventurous, and aviation enthusiasts

Representative Image

As you travel through the city, there are views — either from the railway tracks or road — that make you look up from your phone and out the window; the Air Traffic Control Tower at the Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is one of them.

It’s an architectural delight for many who commute via the Western Express Highway. And if that includes you, you might like Aero Armour Store’s 100 per cent cotton round-neck T-shirt with an ATC tower print on it. Don the 83.8-m tower, one of India’s tallest ATC towers, in a minimal and sleek design that perfectly captures the essence of the real deal. Available in colours such as navy blue, royal blue, olive green and golden yellow, this tee can complement and uplift a basic look without being too flashy. Aviation enthusiasts, especially the ones with plane-spotting apps on their phones, get this design and wear your passion on your sleeve.

Log on to: aeroarmour.store

Cost: Rs 799