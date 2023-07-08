Breaking News
Mumbai: 150-year-old temple demolished within pagoda compound in Gorai
Mumbai: ‘Malabar Hill rapist a master manipulator’
Mumbai: After SCLR, now JVLR torn apart
Maharashtra ATS files detailed chargesheet against DRDO scientist in espionage case
Mumbai: ‘City is a mess because of missing AMCs’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Shake a leg at these music events in Mumbai this weekend

Shake a leg at these music events in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 08 July,2023 08:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

Three music gigs this weekend will get you moving to trippy sounds

Shake a leg at these music events in Mumbai this weekend

DJ Alessa Khin

Listen to this article
Shake a leg at these music events in Mumbai this weekend
x
00:00

Rock on
European DJ Alessa Khin and model-turned musician Elektraa will take the stage with their musical prowess. As part of the Strictly Melodies series, the two ladies will set the night alive with their diverse music styles.
ON July 8; 8 pm onwards
AT Secret Cave, AB Nair Road, Juhu
LOG ON TO insider.in
COST Rs 499



Get psyched
A hotspot in Bandra will host two artistes this weekend with their sounds. While Æ:M is most known for her techno tracks, duo Bhish & Chhabb’s set consists of electronic and psychedelic music.
ON July 8 and 9; 9 pm onwards
AT Veranda Underground, Pali Hill, Bandra West
LOG ON TO @verandabandra
COST Rs 499


Heart to heart
With some soulful music, Abhin Joshi (above) and Tanish Khandwal are slowly making their mark in the Indie music genre. They will be taking stage at Goregaon this Sunday to perform a  new intimate set.
ON July 9; 8 pm
AT Rasa The Stage, Studio B, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 299

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Mumbai music

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK