Shake a leg at these music events in Mumbai this weekend

Three music gigs this weekend will get you moving to trippy sounds

DJ Alessa Khin

Rock on

European DJ Alessa Khin and model-turned musician Elektraa will take the stage with their musical prowess. As part of the Strictly Melodies series, the two ladies will set the night alive with their diverse music styles.

ON July 8; 8 pm onwards

AT Secret Cave, AB Nair Road, Juhu

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 499

Get psyched

A hotspot in Bandra will host two artistes this weekend with their sounds. While Æ:M is most known for her techno tracks, duo Bhish & Chhabb’s set consists of electronic and psychedelic music.

ON July 8 and 9; 9 pm onwards

AT Veranda Underground, Pali Hill, Bandra West

LOG ON TO @verandabandra

COST Rs 499

Heart to heart

With some soulful music, Abhin Joshi (above) and Tanish Khandwal are slowly making their mark in the Indie music genre. They will be taking stage at Goregaon this Sunday to perform a new intimate set.

ON July 9; 8 pm

AT Rasa The Stage, Studio B, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 299