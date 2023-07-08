Shake a leg at these music events in Mumbai this weekend

Three music gigs this weekend will get you moving to trippy sounds
DJ Alessa Khin
Rock on
European DJ Alessa Khin and model-turned musician Elektraa will take the stage with their musical prowess. As part of the Strictly Melodies series, the two ladies will set the night alive with their diverse music styles.
ON July 8; 8 pm onwards
AT Secret Cave, AB Nair Road, Juhu
LOG ON TO insider.in
COST Rs 499
Get psyched
A hotspot in Bandra will host two artistes this weekend with their sounds. While Æ:M is most known for her techno tracks, duo Bhish & Chhabb’s set consists of electronic and psychedelic music.
ON July 8 and 9; 9 pm onwards
AT Veranda Underground, Pali Hill, Bandra West
LOG ON TO @verandabandra
COST Rs 499
Heart to heart
With some soulful music, Abhin Joshi (above) and Tanish Khandwal are slowly making their mark in the Indie music genre. They will be taking stage at Goregaon this Sunday to perform a new intimate set.
ON July 9; 8 pm
AT Rasa The Stage, Studio B, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 299