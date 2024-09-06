Back from a trip to the Esports World Cup 2024 in Riyadh, a Borivali-based gamer shares his experience. Plus, experts offer insights into Mumbai’s esport scene

Vanshaj Sharma plays a match of FC24 at a local tournament in the city

Listen to this article Are esports gaining prominence in Mumbai? Gaming experts share insights x 00:00

A July 2024 report by the Esports Gaming Federation has revealed that India’s contingency of online gamers has grown to 442 million. Weed out the casual, leisurely kind, and you’d still have a third of the population getting in on the gaming action. Despite these numbers, gamers like Vanshaj Sharma — a veteran of the Esports World Cup qualifiers in Saudi Arabia last month — are few, and far between. Ahead of the Olympic Esports 2025, Sharma pursues the ambition diligently between juggling a college degree, practising 10 hours a day and competing with world champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game, set, no match?

Although Sharma’s run at the qualifiers was cut short by a closely fought match at the main event, the gamer only has fond memories of the tour. “I was in awe of the scale of events in Riyadh. We were checked into a gamers’ village lined with gaming booths, practice zones, and community spaces,” he recalls. Incidentally, the village was built after a Saudi player won at the previous edition of the Esports World Cup. “The fact that the win sparked the creation of a whole village measuring almost eight kilometres in radius sounded bizarre,” Sharma says.

Vanshaj Sharma

Siddesh Hede, a professional gamer who previously represented Mumbai in national competitions across India, agrees. After skills, access to conducive gaming conditions are the second most crucial factor in a player’s success. “In the 2000s, esports players would cluster together in small gaming cafés across the city. Today, you hear of new gaming zones open every month. But how many of them hold themselves to a standard? The roofs are low, gaming equipment is cramped together, and if you’re lucky, you will have one window for air,” he laughs. “Naturally, most gamers prefer to practise on their own consoles at home which leaves the community fragmented,”

Hede adds.

Waiting for a payday

Sharma forms one half of Mumbai Ultras Esports, a team put together by a popular sports club in the city. But for many who hustle independently, the monetary expenses that the hobby entails can prove challenging.

A gamer plays the popular game, Dota 2, at Hede’s gaming zone

Rajveer Naidu, who runs a gaming space in Andheri and Kandivali breaks it down for us, “Gaming is an expensive hobby. Buying a PlayStation or building a gaming PC, purchasing games, and subscriptions can burn a hole in your pockets. A majority of gamers, including a large chunk of the 442 million in India, are mobile phone gamers. Games like PUBG, BGMI and COD are accessible for no cost to anyone with a smartphone.”

While Sharma shares that his European peers consider mobile gaming a ‘pastime’, Hede sees a more optimistic future. “Mobile gaming could be the future for India. It’s cheap and convenient. Krafton, the publishers of PUBG [before it was banned in India] held a competition with a prize pool of one crore rupees in 2020. While console and PC gaming will continue to grow, I believe they will be led by mobile gaming,” he remarks.

Siddesh Hede and Rajveer Naidu

Podium finish

The gamers unanimously and unequivocally believe that the infrastructure needs a relook. But there is no dearth of skilled gamers in the city. While fans still await news on the structure and games at the Olympics Esports 2025, Sharma assures us that Indian gamers are capable of a podium place. “At the FIFAe World Cup last year, we finished ahead of the Southeast Asian favourites. Our eyes are now set on the Olympics event,” he shares excitedly.

For 29-year-old Hede, the prospect of an Indian winner at the Olympics Esports Series is the apex of a long journey. “In the early 2010s, I would travel to Goa to participate in one of the earliest national championships called the Indian Cyber Gaming Championship. It feels good to know that the younger generation has bigger goals,” he signs off.

Gamers at Naidu’s space; the gaming village in Riyadh; The PC gaming setup at the Goregaon gaming zone

Game like a pro

The experts pick their favourite spots in the city to practice and rise up the ranks.

. Simply Gaming

AT Crystal Point Mall, Star Bazar, near DN Nagar Metro Station, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO @simplygaming.in

. Godlike Esports Bootcamp

AT Ghanshyam Villa, Sector 20, Kharghar.

LOG ON TO @godlike.in

. The Bootcamp

AT Vivek Industrial Estate, Mogul Lane, Mahim West.

LOG ON TO @thebootcamp_in

. Next Level Gaming

AT JVPD, Juhu; Kiran Industrial Estate, Goregaon West.

LOG ON TO @next.level.cafe