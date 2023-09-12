Here are 4 tips to style your sari like Deepika Padukone’s vibrant looks in Jawan

Here’s how you can also style Deepika Padukone’s vibrant sari looks in Jawan without clashing different colours and accessories

Stills from the movie. Pics courtesy/Youtube

A decade after the instant popularity of Deepika Padukone’s glittery blue sari from a 2013 film, the actor revealed a bold and colourful print sari in Shah Rukh Khan’s latest hit Jawan. Switching between large flower prints to thick strips, her looks were underscored by solid colours. Nisha Sainani, founder of Waikiki and Nisha Sainani Label in Bandra, is known for designing prints for saris in bold colours and patterns that have been worn by celebrities; decodes how to style like the actress.

Nisha Sainani

Get high-contrast

Pull out the colour wheel and start mixing and matching contrasting colours; go bright but not neon. Two vibrant colours can be an effective palette that will uplift your mood and keep the outfit cohesive. Here are some fun and easy combinations to get you started: light navy blue and deep coral pink, pale blue and hot orange, dusty rose and moss green, and purple and green. Sainani suggests going bold with pink and black, yellow and pink, or monotoned black and white, which, with large prints, can be a fun choice.

Large prints and soft fabric

If you aspire to don Padukone’s Jawan look, ensure that the prints you choose, whether geometric, strips, flowers or motifs, are big and bold. Sainani directs, “Contrast the vibrant colour and print with a fluid fabric such as soft satin or georgette for seamless styling.”

Try to mix and match colours that contrast with each other

Smart accessories

Even a vibrantly-coloured outfit requires accessories. The stylist notes that for jewellery, you can opt for chunky metals or bold colours taken from the sari or solid-coloured stones. She adds, “Your blouse can be delicate and directly match the sari in its print, or be a solid colour. The blouse can be minimal but play with textures and cuts; mix a Western cut or opt for a deep-cut back.” Pair this with simple metal or glittery shoes.

Chic silhouettes

Explore different silhouettes with your sari by adding a jacket, frills to the blouse or sari border, or structure it with a belt. “If you want to add a bit more fun to your sari, style it with a belt or play with ruffles and pleats,” she concludes.