A Bandra venue hosts a unique pop-up themed on Comic Con that will showcase city-based small businesses, along with truckloads of fun

Cosplayer dressed as Spider-Man

If you’re looking for a cool way to celebrate your favourite comic character, head over to Adagio for a Comic Con and pop culture pop-up this weekend. The two-day long event will be a blend of cosplay competitions, quizzes, treasure hunts, live music booths, screenings, and much more.

Cosplayers have fun at Delhi Comic Con. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Faith Cutinho, who will be curating the event, shares, “This is the first Comic Con pop-up that we are hosting and it is different from the other events we have organised in the past. We’re excited to see people arriving at the venue dressed as their favourite comic characters. There is a cosplay competition followed by a poll for the best costume, and the winner will be given free access to all the events at Adagio for a month.” The pop-up will include a bunch of small businesses that will set up stalls for skincare products, thrift clothes, candle and ceramic items, anime and K-pop products, clay jewellery, food and desserts among other things.



Faith Cutinho

With so many fans of Marvel, DC, and anime gathering under one roof, the venue also plans to organise a one-hour screening session of some of the more famous action sequences from different superhero films. For the pop-culture theme, there will be a clothing brand that promotes street-style fashion, alongside an artist who will hand-draw fire paintings on T-shirts.

“In the past, we’ve hosted K-pop and Pride Month pop-ups that attracted many folks from the city, but this is the first time that we are having a scheduled timeline for all the activities together under a single roof. The only intention behind these events is to create a safe atmosphere for like-minded people and give them a chance to interact with each other,” she signs off.

On July 16 and 17

Time 11 am to 10 pm

At Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, Chapel Road, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Call 9930008054

Cost Rs 99