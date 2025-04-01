Expert tips to ace your style with copper hair colour trend

Who said blondes have more fun? This summer, paint the town red in the hair colour of the season — copper

(From Left) Megan Thee Stallion’s copper colour flatters the warm undertones of her skin. PIC COURTESY/THEESTALLION ON INSTAGRAM, Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts an elegant copper mane. PIC COURTESY/samantharuthprabhuoffl on INSTAGRAM and Sophia Bush’s copper hair adds warmth to her look. PIC COURTESY/SOPHIABUSH ON INSTAGRAM

The summer sun has brought with it a brand new hair colour trend — copper, a colour that’s much more forgiving to Indian hair textures and skin tones than its ashy blonde predecessor. From Ayo Edebiri to Megan Thee Stallion, the hair colour has been spotted on celebrities across the board, in streaks, highlights or all-over washes. “Copper is a red-orange shade, which can range from soft red-orange brown to a vibrant rich golden hue or even rose-gold copper,” explains celebrity hair stylist Drishya Bhagyanath. She adds that since the colour of natural Indian hair ranges from blacks to browns, the infusion of copper is very complementary. “Indian skin tones are typically warm, with olive undertones, which are enhanced by the natural golds of this shade range. The right shade of copper can bring a subtle change or add richness and warmth to your hair,” she reasons.

Drishya Bhagyanath

Wearing it right

If you’re keen to change up your mane with a warming update, Bhagyanath offers a few suggestions: “A global all-over hair colour in copper can add dimension to the hair. If you’re not looking for a drastic change but are still eager to switch things up, you could try out a deeper hue of copper.” Other ways of sporting this hue are in highlights and balayage (a freehand hair-colouring technique) with different shades of copper, which can give your hair a sun-kissed appearance. An ombre look in copper, which involves colouring the tips of the hair in vibrant shades, can make your mane pop, while copper as an accent along with other shades of reds or browns can add visual interest.

A fine line

“Since copper lies between red and orange in the colour family, your hair does not need to be lightened a lot to achieve this colour as compared to the blonde hues. This can result in hair that looks and feels much healthier as compared to blonde strands, which can seem dry. It is a great way to change up your hair colour without causing too much damage. Copper also works well with several Indian skin tones, barring very pale skin,” Bhagyanath says.

However, if the wrong shade is used, it could easily result in hair that looks like it has been dyed with henna. The colour can also fade much faster without the right after-care products. The right care routine involves a colour-protect shampoo which keeps the reds in the colour from fading out, followed by regular hair spas and deep conditioning treatments to maintain the shine and avoid dryness. A leave-in conditioner or hair serum can protect your strands from split ends and damage. She warns, however, that changing your hair colour back to blonde after dying it copper could be a challenge.