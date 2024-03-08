After a hiatus of almost a decade, Mumbai-based metal band Zygnema releases their first track, Iconic, today with the new EP to follow

Jimmy Bhore, Sidharth Kadadi, Mayank Sharma and Asxem Dean at a performance. Pic Courtesy/Mohitconcertphotography, Jishnu Chakraborty

Listen to this article After a long hiatus, Mumbai-based metal band Zygnema release new track 'Iconic' x 00:00

The metalheads are always a different species. Not for them the peaceful harmonies, lilting melodies and sweet symphonies. From Iron Maiden and Metallica to Judas Priest or Korn, fans of heavy metal have always been looked at as an odd bunch. Ask any Indian metalhead, and you will receive a list of bands that have been bubbling beneath the surface of popular culture. Among them is the Mumbai-based outfit of Zygnema. Their latest track, Iconic, that releases today will mark the beginning of their first EP in almost a decade, ending a long wait for fans across the city.

Since their second album, What Makes Us Human Is Obsolete in 2015, the band has been busy performing. This is the first EP by the four-member band led by Sidharth Kadadi (guitar) and Jimmy Bhore (lead vocals) in nine years. “The first two albums were hard work,” says Kadadi. Having started out in their 20s, the guitarist remarks that the band slowly enjoyed the experience of playing gigs. “We would play three to four gigs a month till 2019. The pandemic gave us a pause. It was an opportunity for us to rethink new things. Moreover, when you enter your 30s, and get married, have kids, things slow down,” he laughs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Bhore and Sidharth Kadadi

The new direction has a very indigenous touch. The opening rushes of the title track, Iconic, that releases today, has elements of the Carnatic konnakol; a complete departure from previous works. Bhore remarks, “We wanted to do something different with the music too. It got a little monotonous and the new compositions made all of us very happy. Technically, everything has changed. The way Sid [Kadadi] plays the guitar, the way I approach the vocals; every aspect of Zygnema has changed. From a personal point of view, it is tastier.”

The opening track, written by Bhore, focuses on the zeitgeist of decisions and how they reflect on the world around. But it is the music itself that stands out with its subtle additions of Indian sounds that do not take away from its explosive energy. Kadadi adds that the evolution took time since the band had to evolve themselves. “Now, that we are growing old, our approach towards the instruments have changed. We came to a point where we were stuck creatively. We realised that there was something missing in the music. It was not the instrument, nor can it be achieved using the instruments we play. We have to go in search of it somewhere. That search brought about the evolution,” he says.

The influences of their travels and interactions comes through the tracks, Kadadi adds. “We realised how people were blending in their own styles into the genre of metal. We want to play metal and groovy stuff, but we don’t want to overdo it as well. That’s why it took a little time to make it, but you can go back and say ‘Bahut maza aaya karke’.”

The first track, Iconic, releases today marking the beginning of the album launch on March 24. “It has been a long time coming, and we hope to take these

new tracks along with us as we perform soon,” Kadadi concludes. Metal is back in fashion, it seems.

On Today, 11 am (Iconic);

March 24 (EP launch)

Log on to Spotify, Apple iTunes