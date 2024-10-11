A data analyst-turned-hobbyist is at the helm of tutoring enthusiasts in punch needling, an emerging trend in embroidery

Vibrant punch-needled pieces created by Bhakti Shah’s students

Listen to this article Why this Mumbaikar is trying to make punch needling popular as a hobby x 00:00

A surgeon, a techie and a voiceover artist walk into a coffee shop. To find out what happens next, we speak to Bhakti Shah, whose punch needling workshops in the city draw in people from all walks of life to try their hand at the emerging leisure time hobby. “The crochet wave that took over the city last year put the spotlight on embroidery-based hobbies. Punch needling is a more beginner-friendly practice for the time-strapped Mumbaikar who is on the lookout for an easy hobby,” the Goregaon-resident, who took up punch needling in 2022, suggests.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the uninitiated, punch needling involves using a thick hollow needle to pierce (thus, ‘punch’), yarn or thread through a fabric canvas to create textured artworks. Rainbows, flowers, emojis and motifs are ideal picks if they are your first attempt, we learn. “The size of the loops you create while punching determines how fluffy or flat the stitch will be. With the right mix, you can create some fun pieces,” she adds.



The kit includes a hollow needle, thread, and a cloth canvas

The reason working professionals are increasingly taking to the hobby, Shah believes, is thanks to its easy-going, slow-paced approach and short learning curve. While a wrong stitch in crochet might land you in a fix, punch needling has no such regulations. There are happy accidents. “If you mess up, you can simply re-punch over the area, and you might just discover a new texture,” she shares excitedly. Shah remembers a time when only those with experience in stitching were interested in this lesser-known hobby. Most of the learners at her workshops have never picked up a needle in their life.



Participants work on their pieces at a previous workshop

There is a downside though. As intriguing as Shah claims the activity to be, most of her students don’t return for more than one session. “A single four-hour session can equip you with the skills to pursue the hobby by yourself at your home, commute, or workplace. The initial hand-holding is all it takes,” she shares. Participants at the workshops are sent home with a kit that includes thread, needles and a fabric canvas. Their homework is to send Shah pictures of their own creations when they find the time to stitch on their own.



Bhakti Shah

“Most of the participants go on to pursue it independently. Punch needling is almost addictive,” she laughs. Among these serial punch needlers are senior citizens and retired professionals seeking a hobby to pass time. “Older individuals are usually hesitant to join such workshops because they fear they might not be able to keep up with the young participant’s pace. But funnily, they pick up the technique way faster. After all, they have something the youth doesn’t — patience,” Shah shares.

With the World Mental Health Day celebrations behind us, Shah believes it would be remiss to not shed light on the soothing properties of the activity. “Punch needling requires you to be fully focused in the practice at all times. When you have the needle in your hand, you enter a flow state where the punching becomes rhythmic after a point. I’d say it is meditative,” she remarks.

On October 13, 10.30 am and 2.30 pm; October 19, 10.30 am

At Starbucks, near Khalsa College, Matunga East; Third Wave Coffee, Runwal Greens, Mulund West.

Call 9821876950

Entry Rs 1,550 (includes refreshments and takeaway kit)

Get, set, punch

Head to these expert-approved stores for your first punch needling set

>> Pooja Embroidery

At Shop 25, BMC Market, opposite Borivali Railway Station, Sundar Nagar, Borivali West.

Call 9892567446

>> Furia General Stores

LOG ON TO Shop 18/19, Gupta Market, opposite Malad Railway Station (West).

Call 9892313499

Goodies to go

Check out these small businesses offering handmade punch-needled goodies.

>> Gypsy Soul

Take your pick from handmade accessories and handbags to pillow cases and rugs.

LOG ON TO @thegypsysoulshop



PIC COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

>> Autumn Punch

Choose from customised pieces like dream catchers, memorabilia and personal punch-needled messages this gifting season.

LOG ON TO autumn_punch_by_jya