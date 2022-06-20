Put your running shoes on and conquer Kasol's hills this weekend

Sign up for a trail run across the hilly terrain of Himachal Pradesh to give your running routine higher, adventurous goals

A participant during a trail run in Pachmarhi

Does your heart yearn for an escape from the city for an adventure that is packed with fitness? The folks at Moustache Escapes have a plan that might interest you. Sign up for a thrilling trail run in Kasol, a hamlet in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Often known as a hotspot for backpackers and camping enthusiasts, this is a golden opportunity to combine your weekend relaxation in Kasol’s rustic and rugged landscapes with other runners.

The run will be flagged off near Parvati Kuteer, Kasol, and will end at the same location, with a detour through the quaint little village of Grahan. It will include 10-km and 21-km routes. It will be monitored and proper medical care for the runners will be provided as required. Participants can expect to see a variety of terrain, some unexplored routes in Kasol, and varying weather conditions.

Kavish Rathore

Kavish Rathore, vice-president of operations at Moustache Escapes, shares, “Unlike conventional trails, this is a run on a mountain trail and is India’s first of its kind. Except for being over the age of 18, the only requirement for participation is enthusiasm. It will include both on-road and off-road travel, along with some yet-to-be explored corners and villages of the Parvati Valley. This, we feel, is just the beginning of an interest in mountainous adventure event in India.”

Participants will be welcomed with snacks and a briefing session about the run’s itinerary. It will be followed by a bonfire dinner, where they’ll have the opportunity to socialise with other runners. “Participants will be given GPS coordinates to follow the trail. They will experience different weather conditions and terrain including running through the clouds in the mystical Parvati Valley,” he explains.

The organisation previously hosted a Forsyth trail run in Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, which drew 50 participants from across the country.

On June 25 and 26; 7 am

Meeting point Opposite The White House, near Parvati

Kuteer, Kasol.

Call 90575 92906

Cost Rs 499 (run), Rs 799 (run and stay)