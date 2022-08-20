Breaking News
Participate in this unique online cinema quiz to help Assam flood victims

Updated on: 20 August,2022 09:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

A unique online contest brings cinema-lovers together to raise funds for a noble cause

Satyanshu Singh


A doctor by education and filmmaker by profession, Satyanshu Singh turned to his love for cinema as a way to help people during the COVID-19 crisis of 2020. Two years later, his quiz session, Cinema Is Forever, encourages cinephiles in the country to step up and do the same for victims of the recent flood in Assam.


The third edition of the competition, hosted by Venkatesh Srinivasan, CEO of Nexus Consulting, will take place today. Singh says, “This year, we decided to raise money to help flood victims in Assam.” The proceeds from the event will go to a primary healthcare NGO working in the region.

Held over two rounds, the quiz will span the range of world, Indian and international cinema. Srinivasan explains, “Indians are inherently competitive, and that spirit of competition in a quiz appeals to everyone.”


Apart from the joy of contributing to a noble cause, winners also stand a chance to win a prize worth R20, 000, Singh reveals. It is quite the win-win situation for fans of cine-trivia.

On August 20; 4 pm to 7 pm
Log on to @cinema_is_forever on Instagram  
Cost Rs 300 (for players); Rs 500 onwards (for donors)

