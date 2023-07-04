Equation of Mumbai and monsoon in frames: This exhibition displays some best captures by Mumbai's photojournalists

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 July,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
An exhibition by the city’s well-known photographers immortalises the multi-layered association between the metropolis and the monsoon

Ranbir Kapoor plays cymbals during RK Studio’s Ganesh visarjan at Chembur in 2016. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The monsoon and Mumbai share a bittersweet relationship. And to celebrate this equation, Dilip Piramal Art Gallery will exhibit the works of some of the city’s known photojournalists at the upcoming exhibition, Mumbai Monsoon Beyond 24x7. Organised by gallery curator and  former photojournalist Mukesh Parpiani, the exhibition will showcase nearly 100 images. “Every year in this city, there are low-lying areas where commuters suffer due to water-logging and floods. But citizens still eagerly wait for the rains to arrive. That’s the beauty of monsoon. Despite the tough times that all photojournalists face, they love to shoot the Mumbai monsoon and even work beyond 24x7. This is because the season provides wider opportunities for a scoop or an exclusive picture. They negotiate the streets in the downpour, are completely drenched and at times, even risk their gadgets to capture the perfect frame. The images cover a wider canvas of places and ideas, he says.


A boy is startled by the huge waves during a high tide at Aksa beach in Malad in 2013. Pic/Nimesh DaveA boy is startled by the huge waves during a high tide at Aksa beach in Malad in 2013. Pic/Nimesh Dave


Parpiani shares that he started receiving fresh pictures from photojournalists as soon as the rains arrived. “I want to portray pictures from 36 photojournalists as an ode to the art gallery that has been dedicated to photography for the past 36 years. It will be inaugurated on the evening of July 7 and will open to the public from the following day.”


A milkman lies in spilt milk after a tumble near Sher-e-Punjab society on Mahakali Caves road in 2001. Pic/Ashish RaneA milkman lies in spilt milk after a tumble near Sher-e-Punjab society on Mahakali Caves road in 2001. Pic/Ashish Rane

The exhibition will include works by seven mid-day photographers. “Each photographer has shared three frames, which means that I will have nearly 100 frames in the gallery,” Parpiani reveals, adding that the show will also pay tribute to three photojournalists that the industry lost through the year — Vivek Bendre, Prashant Nadkar and Mahendra Parikh.

Health workers on their way to collect details of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic at Kanha Pada, Malad in 2020. Pic/Satej ShindeHealth workers on their way to collect details of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic at Kanha Pada, Malad in 2020. Pic/Satej Shinde

On July 8 to 23; 12 pm to 8 pm
At Dilip Piramal Art Gallery, Ground Floor, Piramal Tower, Lower Parel West. 
Log on to ncpamumbai.com
Free

