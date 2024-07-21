Raising ‘smart’ eaters

A recent study suggests that your child’s earliest meals could determine whether they are prone to cognitive impairments like dementia as adults. Here’s what you should feed your little ones

Unsweetened yogurt should be consumed regularly by children because it supports brain growth. Representation pics

Despite the recent efforts to spread awareness about the importance of feeding children a balanced and nutritious diet, statistics indicate that up to 50 per cent of children are described by their parents as being ‘picky eaters’. In that, these children refuse to eat vegetables or try new foods, and eat the same few foods on repeat. While many parents eventually relent hoping that their children will outgrow their food fusses and that this is only a phase, they may be doing their child more harm than good. A recent study titled National Survey of Health and Development, which observed 3,059 adults from their childhood, revealed that the overwhelming majority of those who had been raised on low-quality diets demonstrated low cognitive ability, predisposing them to dementia. On the other hand, children who had been fed a diet high in whole or less-processed plant-based foods, such as leafy greens, legumes, whole fruits and whole grains had much higher memory retention and information processing speed as adults. The researchers attribute this to the higher levels of antioxidants and mono and polyunsaturated fats that constituted the healthier diets, which support brain health by reducing stress within cells and improving blood flow to the brain.

Involving kids in meal preparation is a good way to spend quality time together, as well as get the children to respect the food they consume; (right) Krushika Thosani only feeds her nine-year-old when he is in a good mood and is willing to listen to her

Eating for a healthier brain

“Certain foods have been proven to aid brain development and maintain healthy cognitive functioning. These include Omega 3 fats from nuts, seeds and seafood, which benefit the development of the central nervous system, berries that include antioxidants, unsweetened yogurt that supports brain growth, and leafy green veggies that are rich in iron and folate [deficiencies in these nutrients can adversely affect attention and concentration],” says nutritionist Kajal Bhathena. She adds

hydration is as crucial as a good meal — even a two per cent decrease in brain hydration can impact learning and memory.

Kajal Bhatena

If your child is a fussy eater, she recommends disguising at least some of these ingredients into more popular foods — for instance, yogurt can be kneaded into the dough of parathas, or in hung curd dips. Similarly, greens can be easily masked when cooked into cutlets or blending into pasta sauces, she suggests. But for 38-year-old Krushika Thosani, a corporate trainer, inculcating healthy habits in a child works best if practised as a lifestyle. She explains, “Parenting has come a long way from when we were raised as children. As the oldest child in my family, I saw that everyone just ate for the sake of eating. There was little attention paid to whether our diets were balanced or even nutritious, and we would mindlessly consume junk or packaged foods. That changed when I gave birth to my now nine-year-old son. I wanted to be very conscious about his food habits from when he was very little.”

Eat a healthy breakfast every day

Teaching them young

One of Thosani’s first observations as a parent was “When the baby is in a good mood, (s)he will be much more inclined to do what the parent is asking of them. So, I decided only to try feeding my son when he was in a good mood. As he began preschool, I would never rush him immediately after waking up. So, if he had school at 10 am, I would wake him up at 8 am so that he could enjoy a slower start. We would enjoy some quality bonding time together, after which he would eat a healthy breakfast. A happy start ensures that the child is happy throughout the day. And so, this has remained a habit that he continues to follow to this day,” she says. She and Bhathena suggest a few other hacks to ensure a healthier eating routine:

. Lead by example: Thosani says she has never brought home any processed or refined foods, including aerated beverages. “I knew how addictive these can be and what the long-term implications of a high sugar diet are. Now that my son has begun school, he is naturally curious about fast food that he sees his classmates eating. So, we have one day a week when the family eats ‘junk’ food, but with one caveat — we prepare everything at home,” she elaborates.

. Never skip breakfast: “Research has proved that a healthy breakfast positively enhances brain function. Children who skip their breakfast feel tired and restless, and end up consuming more food towards the end of the day,” says Bhathena. Thosani agrees that skipping a nutritious breakfast can easily make children more inclined to eat junk or processed food while at school. She insists on a big and balanced breakfast, followed by a substantial packed lunch of roti and vegetable rolls for her son.

. Keep them involved: Asking children to help you with preparing your meals or grocery shopping will help them to build a relationship with food, says Bhathena. Moreover, children are less likely to pass up those foods they have helped to prepare. Thosani says that as avid travellers, her family makes it a point to taste regional foods while on holiday. This is a habit she has inculcated in her son as well, and she believes this has made him even more open to trying new foods.

. Healthier alternatives on hand: As a parent, never use food as a pacifier; it means, do not give your child sweets, chocolates, chips or any other processed foods to calm him/her down, cautions Bhathena. Similarly, do not use food as a reward. Limit the amount of packaged foods you keep at home. If you must keep packaged snacks, make smart choices — popcorn instead of chips, pita bread over croissants, or healthy bars instead of chocolate can keep your child satiated and healthy.

Eat regularly

. Whole grain cereals

. Pulses and daal

. Fruit and vegetables

. Eggs

. Nuts

. Yogurt and milk

. Water

. Homemade chutneys

Eat in moderation

. White bread and noodles

. Fresh fruit juices

. Seafood, chicken and red meat

. Mayonnaise, cream, cheese and ice cream

. Pickles

Eat as a treat (once every 15 days)

. Cookies

. Fried foods, packaged juices

. Jams and jellies

. Processed meat such as sausages and salami

. Cakes, pastries and ice cream-based milkshakes

. Chocolates and sweets