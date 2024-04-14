Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > This new community in Bandra is offering readers a platform to socialise
<< Back to Elections 2024

This new community in Bandra is offering readers a platform to socialise

Updated on: 15 April,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

A new initiative offers readers a candid space to network and socialise

This new community in Bandra is offering readers a platform to socialise

A previous readers’ meet-up

Listen to this article
This new community in Bandra is offering readers a platform to socialise
x
00:00

If you prefer getting cosy with your favourite book at home over heading out for the night on a weekend, The Mumbai Readers’ Mixer, a new community that has popped up in Bandra might be the right place for you.


“For many readers, stepping out on a Sunday and reading in peace are mutually exclusive. The mixer offers readers a quiet space to socialise and network with like-minded individuals,” shares Abhimanyu Lodha, a community member. Expect a few deep discussions as well as fun sessions including games of book charades, sharing book recommendations and a book exchange programme.
 
ON April 20; 4 pm 
AT Chasing Tales, Plot 29, Hill Road, Bandra West. 
LOG ON TO @mumbaireadersmixer



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK