This new community in Bandra is offering readers a platform to socialise

If you prefer getting cosy with your favourite book at home over heading out for the night on a weekend, The Mumbai Readers’ Mixer, a new community that has popped up in Bandra might be the right place for you.

“For many readers, stepping out on a Sunday and reading in peace are mutually exclusive. The mixer offers readers a quiet space to socialise and network with like-minded individuals,” shares Abhimanyu Lodha, a community member. Expect a few deep discussions as well as fun sessions including games of book charades, sharing book recommendations and a book exchange programme.



ON April 20; 4 pm

AT Chasing Tales, Plot 29, Hill Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO @mumbaireadersmixer

