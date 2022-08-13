Independence Day 2022: Here's a definitive reading list to learn more about India's freedom struggle

Our definitive reading list deep-dives into the multiple layers and aspects around our freedom struggle as well as the socio-political and cultural churn that occurred due to India’s Independence

>> Congress Radio by Usha Thakkar: This book by the Gandhian scholar offers fascinating insights about an underground radio station started by Ushaben and her students in 1942 that created more than a stir at the peak of our freedom struggle.

>> Sindh: Stories from a Vanished Homeland by Saaz Aggarwal: A collection of true stories that poignantly chronicle how life changed in this region of the Subcontinent for its residents as a result of the Partition.

>> Violent Belongings by Kavita Daiya: This title offers a sharp, incisive and postcolonial look at mass migrations, including the Partition of India. It uniquely offers perspective across time and space.

>> This Side, That Side edited by Vishwajyoti Ghosh: A graphic novel packed with 28 stories created by 42 artists, this is a true collaboration because the contributing artists are mainly from the three affected regions — India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The curation looks at several social and cultural threads that connect these borders.

>> Ahimsa by Supriya Kelkar: This narrative, told through the voice of 10-year-old Anjali, is a journey of self-realisation in 1940s India. From understanding the Dalit community to wearing khadi, Kelkar’s inspiration for this book came from her great-grandmother’s association with Mahatma Gandhi.

>> The Night Diary by Veera Hiranandani: This historic fictional read told through the eyes of a 12-year-old’s diary entries, offers a fascinating window into how India’s freedom movement was viewed by a middle school-going child.

>> That Year at Manikoil by Aditi Krishnakumar: Set in a village in South India, this book looks at how its young residents are impacted by the prevalent nationalist climate within the country as well as due to World War II that was knocking on India’s doors.

>> Delhi Thaatha: A Great Grand Story by Chitra Viraraghavan: Meant for young adults, this delightful title is the biography of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a teacher and philosopher who was the first vice-president of the Republic of India. The freedom movement as the backdrop of his life and times, will make for an interesting way to learn about this key period in India’s history.

(Curation courtesy: Trilogy Bookstore, Bandra)