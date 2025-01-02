Enjoy the festive energy of Margazhi at this 2-day music event and other places in Mumbai

A cultural phenomenon in Chennai, the Margazhi concerts are becoming a regular feature in Mumbai. Check out the line-up of the Margazhi Mahotsavam, plus a round-up of places to soak in the festive vibes

A Carnatic ensemble with Ranjani-Gayatri duo on-stage at a previous edition of the Margazhi Mahotsavam

For many years, this writer was subject to being woken up in the wee morning hours of December and January to be part of temple visits to Chembur or Matunga. It was a fixed family ritual for generations of Tamilians in the city who miss the vibe of the season that is popularly known as Margazhi. “It is a whole other phenomenon in Chennai,” shares Mahesh Babu, founder, Banyan Tree Entertainment that is seeking to recreate the festival vibes in the city with their Margazhi Music Mahotsavam, which starts this weekend.

Mahesh Babu

“The idea is to make the season’s experience accessible to Mumbaikars. It is a beautiful season that combines faith, culture, food and community. We hope to recreate that in the city,” Babu shares. The two-day-long series of music concerts will bring together the talents of experienced performers like nadaswaram vidwan Yalppanam PS Balamurugan, Ganesh-Kumaresh, U Rajesh and lecture demonstration by Sriram Parasuram, among many others.

Vocalist Sudha Raghunathan is more than familiar with the buzz and fervour that envelops Chennai during this month — including the performers. “Festivals happen all through the year. but somewhere it has become a familiar term that singing well in Margazhi is proving your mettle and standard. In one season, I remember singing at 25 concerts,” the Padma Bhushan-awardee shares.



(From left) Sudha Raghunathan and Ganesh-Kumaresh will be among the notable performers at the upcoming showcase

Raghunathan points out that Mumbai is diverse and different. “The listener in Mumbai is a lot more open and attuned to different things. The openness in the audience is vividly reflected in the artistes as well,” she notes. But there is more to the month than just music. “I spent over 15 years in Chennai and Hyderabad. I would often do ‘sabha-hopping’ as they call it, talking about music, performers and the food, always the food. At times, there would be arguments over the quality of filter kaapi,” shares Babu. This is one of the reasons the festival seeks to bring in the feel of delicacies from dosas to freshly brewed filter kaapi to the concerts.

Raghunathan agrees. One of her fond memories is the dahi batata puri at Sadguru in Chembur. “Most concerts are in Dadar, Matunga or Chembur. So we would often hop down on the weekends if we were craving some delicious food. I still crave it sometimes,” she says, adding, “The month of Marghazi not only brings the music together, but also culture and food and practices. People dress as though they are attending a wedding, in their Sunday best as they say. Can we replicate it in Mumbai? Yes, it can be done. But the key is to first light a spark. The culture will evolve by itself.”

ON January 4 and 5; 10 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 8.30 pm

AT St Andrews Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 750 onwards

The complete Mumbai Margazhi trail



A view of the Matunga market. File Pic

Bazaar buzz

From the crisp new veshtis and pattu pavadais (frocks) to the fresh flowers and vegetables, Matunga’s South Indian markets will keep you updated on the trends down South.

TIME 6 am onwards

AT Laxmi Narayan Lane, Matunga (Central).



Patrons at the café in King’s Circle

Festive bites

No celebration is complete without a proper dosa. Head over to Café Madras in King’s Circle for its fantastic podi idli and filter kaapi. It is a must for any concert goer.

ON Circle House, near Maheshwari Udyan, King’s Circle, Matunga (Central).

CALL 224014419



Facade of the Fanaswadi temple. Pic Courtesy/X

Temple hopping

With Margazhi, most South Indian temples acquire a festive air with recitations of verses from Tiruppavai. While Chembur and Matunga might be easy choices, our pick is the Fanaswadi temple in Kalbadevi. The 98-year -old temple will have special functions with month-long music and recitations.

AT 80, Sitaram Podar Marg, Kalbadevi, Marine Lines East.