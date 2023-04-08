Desi Ambassadors? Comic creators delve into the Indian universe

With The Ambassadors, Mark Millar turns to South Asia. We talk to the Indian writer involved in its creation, and dive into local comic mythos

A panel from The Ambassadors’ next issue. Pic Courtesy/Netflix Entertainment LLC

In 1938, Jerry Siegel created Superman. Since then, comic book superheroes have become a global phenomenon. Mark Millar’s latest creation, The Ambassadors for Image Comics brings a new iteration of these heroes into the spotlight. The first edition released earlier this week on April 5, saw a South Korean superhero. The series’ next edition, Code Name: India, will be released on April 12 with an Indian superhero from the heart of Delhi.

Alok Sharma, writer, director and co-founder of Indusverse comics is familiar with the Indian vision of Millar’s work. “He wanted to be authentic, and understand how Indians would react or capture the ethos unlike before,” Sharma says. Indusverse published the Hindi version of the first book.

Bridging the gap

India has been a part of international comics before. From Deadpool and Nick Fury to Batman’s India connection, the country has had mentions in the comic-verse. But they often had stereotypical descriptions, notes Sharma.

Sharma explains his role as a cultural bridge. “For instance, Millar was curious if the superhero was to save miners from a collapsed mine, would they call him ‘Superman’? I explained that the more likely reference would be Shaktimaan. I also had to explain how a store employee would typically live in Jamna Paar (East Delhi), not Greater Kailash. These facets add to authenticity,” he remarks.

International attention

Millar is the New York Times best-selling author for titles such as Kingsman, Jupiter’s Legacy and Kick-Ass. He also created the cult classics Civil War and Old Man Logan for Marvel. This new series revolves around a scientist who has cracked the genome to create superheroes, and wants to give them to the most deserving individuals. It has been referred to as ‘the Willy Wonka of superheroes’.

The legacy of the creator and the attention to detail makes it a key moment for the Indian superhero. It is also a sign of India’s potential market power. “Marvel has already realised the potential market,” he says.

It might soon be time for the Indian superhero to rise.

Time to evolve: India had a nascent comic culture in the ’80s. Now, we are seeing writers and illustrators doing good work. But one has to understand that comics are a relatively new medium in India. As creators, we are experimenting with the form, its nuances and create our own style. In some ways, we are waiting for a Todd McFarlane or Mark Millar to emerge from India.

My recco: Doga remains the most complex and nuanced Indian super-hero and deserves a film to his name.

Alok Sharma, writer-illustrator, co-founder, Indusverse comics

Nostalgia thrives: I don’t agree that we have not had the same popularity as Marvel or DC. I suppose there has been a generational shift. The ’90s saw characters such as Nagraj or Doga sell out four lakh editions every week. The new generation has access to more international comics, multimedia forms and entertainment which has affected readership. The habit of reading comics in Indian languages or otherwise, is also falling. Despite that, the legacy of the characters and their nostalgia is unaffected.

My recco: Nagraj remains a great character. With his deep connection to Indian mythology, he would be great on the big screen.

Sanjay Gupta, studio head, Raj Comics

Building a new universe: In terms of books, Indian comics are fairly popular. Publishers like Raj and Diamond Comics created the awareness we have today. As for the craze or penetration, once even Marvel was considered low-brow. The recent upsurge is a resulting product of the movies which have had their share of failures. Also, the vibrant Indian mythology is something the West had to re-create through comics. So, every creator since has had to compete with them. However, one has to capture the essence of epics like the Ramayana or Mahabharata to truly create a new universe.

My recco: Shaktimaan is the perfect superhero, and might soon be coming out on the big screen.

Saumin Patel, Illustrator