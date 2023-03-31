Ready to get stumped?

A quizzing platform takes the IPL fever a few notches higher with pub quiz nights dedicated to the tournament. Before the games begin, we draw up a bunch of questions to test your T20 quotient

Sam Curran, during his stint in Chennai Super Kings; (right) Shikhar Dhawan. Pic courtesy/Instagram

Drinking is not half as fun unless you are competing for some points. And we mean points over cricket trivia — now, that’s a killer combination in a country that takes the sport more seriously than its big fat weddings. Ace of Pubs, a quizzing company founded by a bunch of trivia enthusiasts in the city, is bringing Indian Premier League (IPL)-themed quizzes to different cities across the country. Latch on to their energy in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata, among other cities. Winners stand a chance of bagging match tickets, free drinks and more.

Log on to: aceofpubs.com

1. Who is the youngest uncapped Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the Indian Premer League?

a) Ishant Sharma

b) Umran Malik

c) Ravichandran Ashwin

d) Mohammed Shami

2. Who is the highest paid player in the IPL tournament?

a) Suryakumar Yadav

b) Liam Livingstone

c) Sam Curran

d) Ben Stokes

3. Which team holds the record for the most consecutive wins in the IPL tournament?

a) Chennai Super Kings

b) Mumbai Indians

c) Kolkata Knight Riders

d) Sunrisers Hyderabad

4. Which bowler has the highest number of dot balls in the history of IPL?

a) Bhuvneshwar Kumar

b) Sunil Narine

c) Jasprit Bumrah

d) Rashid Khan

5. Who has taken the most number of catches in IPL history?

a) Hardik Pandya

b) Kieron Pollard

c) Suresh Raina

d) Ravindra Jadeja

6. Which Indian player became the first ever to cross the 700 boundaries during the 2022 IPL season?

a) Rohit Sharma

b) Virat Kohli

c) MS Dhoni

d) Shikhar Dhawan

Correct answers

1. (b) Umran Malik took 5-25 against Gujarat Titans in 2022

2. (c) Punjab Kings paid R18.5 crores for Sam Curran

3. (c) Kolkata Knight Riders won 10 consecutive games in 2014

4. (a) Bhuvneshwar Kumar

5. (c) Suresh Raina — 109 catches

6. (d) Shikhar Dhawan —The Punjab Kings batsman broke the record in the 2022 season