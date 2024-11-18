Trade your 5 am motivation for a refreshing laugh with this witty take that blends humour, satire, and relatable moments for a perfect start

Srishti Ganguli Rindani (left) and Salonie Patel in a behind-the-scenes moment from the shoot of their podcast. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Struggle to keep morning routines? Listen to this funny podcast and laugh about it instead x 00:00

How often have you been bombarded with unsolicited advice on morning routines from someone who last woke up early to catch a flight? In this episode of Two Girls And Two Cups podcast, the hosts Salonie Patel and Srishti Ganguli Rindani hilariously dissect the world of morning rituals, delivering a refreshing, satirical commentary on advice we’ve all heard and mostly ignored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their recent episode opens with a witty critique of the trend to drink water first thing in the morning, from lemon water to jeera and saunf infusions. The hosts joke that trying such infusions might land one in hospital rather than being productive. They proceed to tackle journalling, exploring various journal types from dream to gratitude journals and highlight the struggle of consistently finding things to be grateful for.

Salonie Patel and Srishti Ganguli Rindani

Next, the hosts unpack the The 5 am Club book’s famous 20/20/20 formula: 20 minutes of exercise, 20 minutes of learning, and 20 minutes of meditation. They humorously critique the difficulty of learning something entirely new daily or meditating for 20 minutes without dozing off. Addressing the cold shower and face-icing trends, they sarcastically compare them to torture techniques. They offer practical take on to-do lists and suggest including achievable tasks like “getting dressed” or “having breakfast” in the list to set up small wins.

The commentary shifts to gratitude walks, where the hosts humorously question where one could take such a walk in Mumbai. They playfully suggest being grateful for unbroken tiles, potholes amidst the city’s infrastructural woes. Positive mirror self-talk is hilariously reimagined, with the hosts warning that at 5 am, your reflection might talk back because ghosts are still on duty.

The episode wraps up with the ultimate advice: take no advice. The episode ends with a catchy, made-up song summarising the universal struggle of building a morning routine. Packed with sharp humour, relatable stories, and witty satire, this short episode offers a refreshing take on the overwhelming advice around morning routines. While it’s not for the straightjacketed, thanks to its dark humour, cuss words, and bold commentary, it’s a highly entertaining listen for those who might enjoy a playful take on their everyday struggles.

Log on to Youtube; Apple Podcasts and Spotify