Breaking News
Passengers stranded in darkness amid Ganpati rush as Diva-Sawantwadi Express halts overnight
Elphinstone bridge in Parel to close from September 10
CHRI welcomes ECI recognition of voters as stakeholders but flags accountability
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 theme meets Tirupati Balaji
Mumbai rains: Lake levels in seven reservoirs rise to 96.74 per cent
Charkop police arrest four in Rs 38 crore fake bank guarantee fraud
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Recharge yourself by indulging in a monsoon getaway in Karjat

Recharge yourself by indulging in a monsoon getaway in Karjat

Updated on: 27 August,2025 09:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rhea Varghese | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

A quaint village in Karjat overlooking a serene landscape, provides you a chance to engage in creative activities on a monsoon getaway

Recharge yourself by indulging in a monsoon getaway in Karjat

Children learn farming in the village. Pic courtesy/Art Village Karjat

Listen to this article
Recharge yourself by indulging in a monsoon getaway in Karjat
x
00:00

Keen to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city and retreat to a peaceful space for a mind and body recharge? Situated one and a half hours away from Mumbai, the Art Village, located in the Sahyadri Valley offers a beautiful experience of monsoon while nestled within nature.

Keen to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city and retreat to a peaceful space for a mind and body recharge? Situated one and a half hours away from Mumbai, the Art Village, located in the Sahyadri Valley offers a beautiful experience of monsoon while nestled within nature.

“Believing in the motto of being sustainable while giving back to the society in a cultural and artistic sense, the entire village has been created using earth-building technology and recycled materials. By offering complementary art-based activities such as weaving, pottery, sound therapy or painting sessions based on the artists’ availability, we aim to offer a unique and enriching experience to our guests,” shared Ganga Kadakia, founder, Art Village Karjat.



Visitors can stay in cosy air-conditioned cottages, engage in underwater music swimming, take a long stroll at their organic farm, enjoy a relaxed read at their spacious lounges and have their fill at their farm-to-table café. Kadakia promises an engaging stay with artistic activities and a peaceful vibe, all within the comfort of nature.


Log on to www.artvillage.co (for bookings)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai guide mumbai travel Travel trends travel Solo travel groups mumbai karjat monsoon season mumbai monsoon

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK