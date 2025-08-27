A quaint village in Karjat overlooking a serene landscape, provides you a chance to engage in creative activities on a monsoon getaway

Keen to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city and retreat to a peaceful space for a mind and body recharge? Situated one and a half hours away from Mumbai, the Art Village, located in the Sahyadri Valley offers a beautiful experience of monsoon while nestled within nature.

“Believing in the motto of being sustainable while giving back to the society in a cultural and artistic sense, the entire village has been created using earth-building technology and recycled materials. By offering complementary art-based activities such as weaving, pottery, sound therapy or painting sessions based on the artists’ availability, we aim to offer a unique and enriching experience to our guests,” shared Ganga Kadakia, founder, Art Village Karjat.

Visitors can stay in cosy air-conditioned cottages, engage in underwater music swimming, take a long stroll at their organic farm, enjoy a relaxed read at their spacious lounges and have their fill at their farm-to-table café. Kadakia promises an engaging stay with artistic activities and a peaceful vibe, all within the comfort of nature.

