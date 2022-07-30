Returning with a buzz: City-based Volkswagen bus owner decodes the vehicle's iconic status

As the Volkswagen’s electric ID Buzz moves into production, car collectors and restorers share what made its predecessor an icon

Shirke family’s Volkswagen Westfalia Camper

In June this year, Volkswagen (VW) launched the electric upgrade of its trusted bus. The ID Buzz is designed as a sustainable alternative for these times. First launched in 1949, the bus evolved from a family camper into the preferred choice for rockstars and hippies. A city-based VW bus owner and a car restorer decode its iconic status.

An urban idea

Santaji Shirke inherited his love for the bus from his father, Sangram Shirke, who purchased a Westfalia 15 years ago. “The bus was original,” says the 27-year-old VW bus owner. The design was not its main attraction though. He notes that the bus was an economical vehicle. “It was affordable and despite being rugged, it was easy to manoeuvre,” he adds. Shirke points out that the van’s iconic stature is due to the 1960s’ counter-culture revolution. The upgrade, Shirke says, might have styling cues, but it is no longer a utilitarian vehicle. “They have been tapping into the nostalgia factor; you can’t blame them for it. But the new version is going to be expensive.”

Set for the future

For Allan Almeida, the magic of the Volkswagen bus lies in the air-cooled engine. “They have a typical sound, and a brilliant suspension,” notes the 38-year-old. Whether it is for family camping or cross-country drives, the bus is a trusted companion, Almeida says. “People think the bus would not make it through long drives but I have gone on tours to Leh and Goa in it often,” the automobile restorer points out. Apart from being a joy to drive, the space within was a revelation. “There were many versions, including one that had a kitchenette in the back. The bus had a cool quotient and was utilitarian,” he says. While Almeida admits that the future is electric, the restorer in him adores the sound of the air-cooled Volkswagen engine. “The original air-cooled engine sound is not something you can replace. But I know what the future holds,” he confesses.