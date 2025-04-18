Breaking News
Rhythms from the heartland: Explore India's folk music culture through this performance in Mumbai

Updated on: 18 April,2025 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Catch a rare performance of indigenous folk tunes that will explore India’s diverse musical culture

Ishaan Ghosh. Pic courtesy/Ishaan Ghosh on Instagram

Ishaan Ghosh. Pic courtesy/Ishaan Ghosh on Instagram

Rhythms from the heartland: Explore India's folk music culture through this performance in Mumbai
The Rasa Experience, a celebration of India’s indigenous folk music, is back in the city for the second edition of its multi-genre musical fest. The fest will bring to town some of India’s most revered folk musicians from Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh in performances that tap into India’s musical heritage.


From sessions that include Bengal’s Baul music to ensemble performances by artistes like Ishaan Ghosh, Kabir Khan, and Manjoor Khan, you can also explore shopping from stalls that will host handcrafted goods created by artists from the country at the fest.  


On: April 19 and 20; 6 pm onwards 
At: The Kalangan (Amphitheatre) at Sangit Mahabharati, JVPD Scheme, Juhu 
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 300 onwards


