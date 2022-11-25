Black Friday 2022: Three sales you must check out

It’s Black Friday and we’ve listed out some of the coolest sales to check out

Representation pic

World of music

Re Embrance the sound of analogue with records available on sale across genres to make every generation groove. Enjoy these authentic sounds and add joy in your lives with up to 20 per cent discount on all records.

Log on to: therevolverclub.com

Dress to express

From elegant anaarkalis to exquisite sarees paired with beautifully designed jewellery are up for grabs with up to 60 per cent off.

Log on to: ogaanmarket.com

Denim’s the way

Now you will be able to catch up with the latest trends with a flat 25 per cent discount on the coolest denim styles.

Till: November 27

Log on to: numerounojeanswear.com

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal