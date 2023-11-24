Salute the teacher with this classical dance performance in Matunga

A new classical dance festival pays homage to gurus of the classical genre

Padma Shri Darshana Jhaveri. Pic courtesy/Youtube

Drutam Dance Ideas Lab is organising the first edition of Namaskriti: A homage to one’s guru. The show will include performances by three exponents panning three generations who will showcase three different Indian classical dance forms. The performances will chronicle inspirational stories and anecdotes of their dance journeys with their respective gurus.

It will feature Padma Shri Darshana Jhaveri, a pioneer and a stalwart of the Manipuri dance form, Shubhada Varadkar, propagator of the Odissi dance form, and Nilesh Singha a talented performer and teacher of bharatanatyam. The show has been curated by Anusree Bonnerjee, founder of the dance platform.

On: Today, 7.30 pm onwards

At: Mysore Association, Matunga

Donor Passes: tikkl.com

Cost: Rs 399