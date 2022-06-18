Air India crew recall the glorious days of iconic aircraft

Air India had recently retired the Queen of the Skies, Boeing 747 from its fleet after 51 years of inflight luxury that carried everyone, from state heads to the common man. A former and present staffer share memories of this iconic aircraft

The Queen of the Skies in 2008. Pic Courtesy/Saif Tinwala

A queen to inspire all

Saif Tinwala, 27, Air India pilot, Delhi

Boeing 747 is such an iconic plane for aviators and enthusiasts. It looks majestic at the very first glance and we lovingly call it the Queen of the Skies. Growing up in Mumbai’s Juhu, I remember watching the plane take off as a young boy and being in awe of its size, and the way it looked. I can rightly say that it was in these moments of watching the 747 take flight that my love for aviation took root. I have a collection of Air India model aircrafts and the 747 holds an important place in my mini fleet. The livery or paint scheme of this aircraft looks grand and beautiful. It truly is, as it’s themed, ‘Your Palace in the Sky’; to get a better sense, look at the jharokha window design. And as for the tradition of naming aircrafts, The 747s were named after famous emperors and kings of India, keeping up with its royal charm.

I joined Air India at a time when this majestic aircraft was close to retirement. While I fly Boeing 787 as a pilot, I’ve flown the 747 as a passenger many times before. In fact, I often used to plan my passenger flights so that I could fly in the 747. It’s a large passenger aircraft with four engines, and is comfortable and spacious.

Waiting for the ‘Jumbos’

Rita Dumra, ex-cabin crew, entrepreneur, Mumbai



Rita Dumra. Pic/Sameer Markande

“I’m taking the ‘Jumbo’ to London” — that’s what we would say if it was the 747 because it was a huge aircraft. I flew with Air India for six years. Soon after I joined the airline in 1974 at just 18, they told us the Jumbos were coming. Everyone lovingly called it the Jumbo Jet because it was large and luxurious. Flying it was an experience, and nothing matches up to it even today. The food, service and interiors — they really set a standard. As you know, the theme Palace in the Sky was so apt because the livery and branding were truly a royal affair.



A photograph of Rita Dumra (second from the left) and crew at London’s Heathrow Airport in 1976 in front of Air India’s Boeing 747

The wallpaper at the upstairs lounge was princely; the crockery was ceramic, and the beer mugs were made from pure silver with elephants engraved on them. Even the flight attendants were dressed elegantly in sarees and lehenga cholis. And the passengers loved it; it was like they had reached India even before we landed in the country. Plus, it was spacious and they could move around the upper floor and mingle at the bar. It was also the smoothest ride. You didn’t know when you landed or took off. And did I mention that we flew the fourth Prime Minister Morarji Desai in 1977? It was grand. I was trained for the 747, and even though I was a flight attendant for six years, operating on that aircraft was such a highlight. I still dream about those days, getting up in a rush thinking I have a flight to catch and a uniform to press.