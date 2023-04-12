Dunk a basketball at this newly inaugurated court under Sanpada flyover

Three budding cagers give the new sports arena under the Sanpada flyover bridge a workout. Check out their report card after they played a game of basketball at the new venue

(From left) Ved Chande, Shashank Chakane and Sadashiv Gundre play at the new court

A bright weekend morning calls for a good game of basketball. But where does one find the space in our concrete jungle, wherein housing societies stand cheek by jowl alongside busy marketplaces? The same dilemma often crops up in the mind of 20-year-old Shashank Chakane, a basketball enthusiast from Khandeshwar, who was unhappy about the lack of courts in his part of the world. The recent inauguration of a basketball court under the Sanpada flyover bridge in Sector 15 by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) gave him enough reason to try out the new space.

A few minutes past 10.30 am on a Sunday, Chakane with his two friends, reached the area that is located barely 10 minutes away from Sanpada railway station. “It was a quiet space, and we spotted many sports enthusiasts in the space. Some were enjoying a game of box cricket while a few kids were skating at the skating rink,” he says. The walls donned paintings of basketball icons like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant along with other brightly-coloured murals that gave the space a welcoming, vibrant look. Quickly changing into their jerseys, the three boys began a game of basketball. While they were happy with the wide space each court was given, what surprised them even more was the accuracy of the court markings. “The basketball ring is also perfect; it is exactly the type [pressure release basketball ring] that is used in professional matches, but a better quality one would be useful as this one restricts some types of shots,” he notes. The place can be accessed even at night and one can use the floodlights attached to the ceiling after sundown.

Badminton court

The spanking new courts are clean and well-maintained although the boys wished there were changing rooms, lockers or washrooms nearby. “I checked around but there are no public washrooms in the vicinity. Even a mobile washroom nearby would help so that people can practise for longer durations,” Chakane suggests. He adds that although he tried a few courts around Navi Mumbai, they were not in good condition.



Cricket enthusiasts enjoy a game of box cricket at the space. Pics/Sameer Markande

“This new court is guarded with net boundaries and gates on all sides, hence safety and protection from vandalism is ensured. Since it is a free space, you can spot different age groups enjoying this facility. As it is under a bridge, one does not have to worry about rain or heat. We played for hours despite the scorching heat,” he says.



Skating rink. Pic courtesy/NMMC

We hope this sporting arena remains in good shape and continues to offer a much-needed option for space-starved sporting buffs in the area. If the local municipal authorities can introduce a few additions and facilities, it could go a long way to offer an even better experience.

At: Under Sanpada Flyover Bridge, Sector 15, Navi Mumbai.

Time: Open all day

For the greater good

Sanjay Desai, city engineer, NMMC, tells us that the idea of building a sports arena under the flyover bridge emerged after the corporation realised the lack of such spaces. “The NMMC has identified three to four bridges in Navi Mumbai that are situated in between housing societies, where playgrounds are not easily accessible to local residents. Hence, we are planning to develop such areas into sports courts. We started with Sanpada, and intend to develop one in Mahape, and a third under Seawoods L&T Bridge. I stay close to this flyover bridge. Previously, all I saw below was dust, trash and parked cars. This collective effort by NMMC to develop this area not only in beautifies the city, but also utilises empty spaces for better use,” he explains.