Satire on sound: Musicians joining 'Save Aarey' movement discuss art and activism

A song sparked by the movement in 2019 has struck a chord with nature-lovers once again with Save Aarey’s revival. The pair behind it discuss how art meets activism

Abhishek Jingar and Mayank Parashar of Yugm

When 200 trees were hacked in the middle of the night in Aarey in 2019, Abhishek Jingar, a vocalist, and Mayank Parashar, a flautist, knew they had to raise their voice against it. Even before the duo from Jaipur — who call their outfit Yugm — headed to the protest site, they rustled up a few verses of Kuch bhi chahiye in 15 minutes. A satirical reminder of society’s selfish, consumerist nature, a stanza in the track speaks to the powers that are out to destroy the last remaining green lungs of Mumbai. And when newly appointed deputy chief minister (CM) of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, recently overturned the decision of former CM Uddhav Thackeray to shift the Metro-3 car shed from Aarey Milk Colony, Yugm dropped a snippet of the verse, which has since garnered hundreds of likes and comments from supporters of the cause.

With lyrics like “Pedo ko tu kaat ke bola Metro chahiye/ Par vacation ki location retro chahiye” and “Nature ki tu vaat lagake/Bola bhaiya vatavaran friendly chahiye”, the song pokes at our double standards with a side of humour. Jingar tells us they also visited Aarey in 2019 and performed there.

Recently, they strummed up the song during an interview on the Maed in India podcast, which they shared on social media. The simple but catchy lyrics sung by Jingar are accompanied by Parashar’s soulful tunes.

From instant gratification in relationships to unmindful development and demonetisation, the song is bound by the thought that humans are always thirsty for more. “Kuch bhi chahiye deals with relationships, nature and politics. We want everything in our lives; we’re never happy with what we have. We think that we will open our windows one day and there will be greenery, but when it comes to cleaning up and doing our bit for it, we are hypocrites,” points out Jingar. He adds that we keep running to the hills because we love greenery, but hack away whatever little of nature is left in the cities.

Aarey is not the only cause Yugm — which means a confluence of different elements — has taken up. With songs such as Laal rang and Neer that address taboo around menstruation and the water crisis, the duo has consistently strived to create change, no matter how big or small. They are currently running a fundraiser to seek support for recording these songs. “We always wanted to create music for more than just entertainment. We think art is the best way to get your message across without hurting anyone and ensure you raise your voice,” signs off Jingar.

