Don't have a calendar for 2024 yet? Here's a list of options for every personality type

For the Mumbaikar

You haven’t experienced Mumbai if you haven’t boarded a local train or ferried in a rickshaw. Capturing that experience through illustrations are artist Bhavya Desai’s The Great Indian Railways and Auto desk calendars. The combo pack includes themed notebooks and stickers.

Log on to: @happywagon.com

Cost: Rs 599 onwards

For the bibliophile

Embroidery and textile artist Anuradha Bhaumick’s 2024 desk calendar runs through a series of bookworms in their nooks, all illustrated in thread. Each month offers notes about fruits, vegetables and flowers in season. We got one for our desk, too.

Log on to: @hooplaback.girl (message to pre-order)

Cost: Rs 699 (Rs 50 for post)

For the birdwatcher

For years now, this writer has been buying calendars from nature photographer Ashwin Deshpande. This year, Deshpande has decided to create an A3-size desk calendar featuring his photographs of birds.

Log on to: @ash.pande (message to pre-order)

Cost: Available on request

For the animal lover

The Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD) has released their annual calendar featuring photographs of the dogs that are up for adoption. If you fall in love with any of their puppy eyes, you can offer them a forever home. The cost of every calendar is a donation towards WSD’s health care programmes for Mumbai’s strays.

Email: wsdindia@gmail.com

Cost: Rs 250 (plus courier or available for pick-up)

For the minimalist

You don’t have to throw this forever calendar out, you can use it every year. It has three slots to change the date, month and year, and comes in three tones — earth, sky and vibrant.

Log on to: giftsoflove.in

Cost: Rs 450

For the anime fan

This desk calendar features scenes from Studio Ghibli’s movies including Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Princess Mononoke. They also have Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo calendars for art enthusiasts.

Log on to: nukkadstudios.com

Cost: Rs 499

For the gifting geek

If you’re looking for the perfect gift, it’s best to just create it yourself. Customise your own calendar in varying sizes with photographs, texts and memories. You can order one or in bulk.

Log on to: vistaprint.in

Cost: Rs 360 (30 cm x 20 cm)

For the bachchas

This wall calendar is packed with activities, puzzles and mini games for kids aged six and above. Designed to be colourful and interactive, it helps your kids gain a sense of planning and control over their schedules.

Log on to: wildpaper.in

Cost: Rs 799

For the micro-planner

Make a note of this desk calendar planner called Endless Possibilities. The grid allows you to pen down to-dos, appointments and reminders. And it comes with a free pack of stickers!

Log on to: @theartloom.in

Cost: Rs 630

For the recycler

Made from sustainable cotton, this is a reusable wall calendar that can be used as a tea towel in 2025. It’s got an added pocket for notes and pens, too.

Log on to: theyellowdwelling.com

Cost: Rs 350

For the conscious shopper

This plant-able calendar comes with an easel, is made from recycled paper and is embedded with seeds. It is also biodegradable as the paper will decompose when you plant it.

Log on to: @brownliving.in

Cost: Rs 455