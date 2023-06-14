Love cheese? Attend this workshop to dig into its history, varieties and pairings

Enter the world of cheese at a workshop where a cheese connoisseur will share about its history, varieties and pairings

Holland’s Edam cheese will also be put up for tasting

The great thing about cheese is that there is something for almost everyone. So, if you’re someone who likes to take a deep-dive that will help you appreciate this much-discussed diary preparation, and explore its textures, flavours and techniques, a certified turophile would be best suited to take you on this culinary journey. Stepping into that position is Asma Sayed, the founder of Bombay Fromagerie. Sayed along with Trove Experiences will be hosting The Cheese Cellar, Cheeses of India and The World this weekend.



Indulge in a tasting of camel milk cheshire from Rajasthan at the session; (right) a moment from a previous cheese-tasting edition

Along with the tasting of six Indian and international cheese varieties, the workshop will introduce the history, evolution and process of cheesemaking, and teach participants the art of pairing and building a cheese board. “We have planned group activities where people can explore, discuss and learn which ingredients and flavours pair well with different cheeses. This pairing game is called Friends, Lovers, Enemies,” Shreya Valecha, experience designer, tells us. Sayed continues, “For instance, pesto and soft cheese would be lovers, while honey and fresh cheese would be enemies.”

What can participants expect? From the varieties, you get to experience cheese from Panchal Dairy, which is run by a nomadic pastoral community of Gujarat, the Maldharis, known for their production of artisanal goat cheese varieties that reflect local traditions and techniques.



Asma Sayed and Shreya Valecha

Next is Kashmir’s Käse Lavender Fields cheese, a semi-hard version with a crumbly texture and natural rind made from milled curd cow’s milk and infused with organic lavender seeds and flowers. We learn that being aged for six to eight months allows the flavours to blend in and results in a flavour profile that boasts of floral notes and hints of caramel. This floral number was awarded a bronze medal at the 2023 World Cheese Awards. Another Indian and traditional ripened cheese that will be put up for the tasting is the Kalari or Kaladi cheese from Ramnagar, in Udhampur district, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. To balance the menu, chef Arnez Driver from KMC*, the venue of this workshop, has curated dishes such as whipped goat cheese canapés and quiche cheesecake.

On: June 17; 5 pm to 7 pm

Time: KMC*, Kitab Mahal, Fort

Log on to: troveexperiences.com

Cost: Rs 2,500