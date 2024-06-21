Breaking News
Football fans select top performing teams and trendiest jerseys in the city

Football fans select top performing teams and trendiest jerseys in the city

Updated on: 22 June,2024 09:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

As the European championship enters the second round, there is plenty to track from favourites to jersey kits. Footie fans pick their teams, the smartest jerseys in play as well as the coolest platforms to thrift them from

Kai Havertz sports the German kit during the Euro 2024. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Kai Havertz sports the German kit during the Euro 2024. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

French on top


The group stages have been pretty exciting. Denmark’s performance against England makes them a dark horse for now. The clear favourite would be France with its firepower. England are a top pick, but they are yet to hit the ground running. Apart from the usual suspect, Germany, Spain’s performance against Italy was impressive.


Jerseys at the Prabhadevi store
Jerseys at the Prabhadevi store 


Style check: German jerseys look fantastic. I want one myself. Spain’s jersey is quite a throwback to the classic red and yellow stripes of their great teams from the past.

Recco: The Club Jersey in Prabhadevi is a popular pick. In the suburbs, you can also try Teli Gali in Andheri East for the latest kits.

Vedant Borhade, 17, student

The Huns on the rise

I am a Germany fan. Over the last six years, the team has not done well in tournaments. This year, they have had a breakthrough in their young talent. Jamal Musiala is the star player, but my current favourite is Florian Wirtz. The other underrated team is Spain, and they have everything needed in a good team. The third pick is France for the firepower and seasoned talent they have.

Style check: I love the clean, classic cut jersey from Italy with its Azzuri shades. 

Spain has a good jersey as well. But this season’s perfect fashion statement is Germany’s white-and-black jersey with yellow flecks.

Recco: My top picks would be Sports Plaza on Hill Road, and The Club Jersey in Prabhadevi.

Shaurya Sawant, 18, amateur footballer

Spain are the dark horses

England are favourites, and have a good side, but history is not on their side. You cannot disregard the home side — Germany has a good balance of experienced and young players. They have to be followed by France and a choice between Italy or Spain as dark horses. Spain has been impressive of late.

The new second kit for England at the Euro 2024
The new second kit for England at the Euro 2024

Style check: Germany’s pink and purple second kit is interesting, I also love the Scotland jersey. Blue is my favourite colour, and they bring something new to it with the green highlights.

Recco: While Colaba Causeway is a popular spot, AB Sports in Dombivli is another choice in the eastern suburbs.

Piyush Salunkhe, 30, investment banker

VFM halts

>> Red Raven Store
Log on to: redravenstore.in

>> Football Monk
Log on to: footballmonk.in

>> The Jersey Street
Log on to: thejerseystreet.com

>> The House of Jersey
Log on to: thehouseofjersey.com 

Thrift your colours here

>> Sports Plaza
AT Diamond Palace, Hill Road, Bandra West.

>> Jersey Love Mumbai
AT Sleater Road, opposite Grant Road Station, Grand Road West.

>> Jersey Store
AT Shop 2, Marve Road, opposite HDFC Bank, Malad West. 
CALL 8369757675

>> Franco Sports
AT Shop 5, Blaisian Apartments, Amboli Naka, Andheri West.
CALL 9820168091

>> The Mumbai Jersey
AT Shop 1, Colaba Causeway, opposite Regal Cinema, Churchgate.

>> The Club Jersey
AT Shop 3, near Indiabulls, Prabhadevi West.

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

