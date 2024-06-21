Football fans select top performing teams and trendiest jerseys in the city

As the European championship enters the second round, there is plenty to track from favourites to jersey kits. Footie fans pick their teams, the smartest jerseys in play as well as the coolest platforms to thrift them from

Kai Havertz sports the German kit during the Euro 2024. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

French on top

The group stages have been pretty exciting. Denmark’s performance against England makes them a dark horse for now. The clear favourite would be France with its firepower. England are a top pick, but they are yet to hit the ground running. Apart from the usual suspect, Germany, Spain’s performance against Italy was impressive.

Jerseys at the Prabhadevi store

Style check: German jerseys look fantastic. I want one myself. Spain’s jersey is quite a throwback to the classic red and yellow stripes of their great teams from the past.

Recco: The Club Jersey in Prabhadevi is a popular pick. In the suburbs, you can also try Teli Gali in Andheri East for the latest kits.

Vedant Borhade, 17, student

The Huns on the rise

I am a Germany fan. Over the last six years, the team has not done well in tournaments. This year, they have had a breakthrough in their young talent. Jamal Musiala is the star player, but my current favourite is Florian Wirtz. The other underrated team is Spain, and they have everything needed in a good team. The third pick is France for the firepower and seasoned talent they have.

Style check: I love the clean, classic cut jersey from Italy with its Azzuri shades.

Spain has a good jersey as well. But this season’s perfect fashion statement is Germany’s white-and-black jersey with yellow flecks.

Recco: My top picks would be Sports Plaza on Hill Road, and The Club Jersey in Prabhadevi.

Shaurya Sawant, 18, amateur footballer

Spain are the dark horses

England are favourites, and have a good side, but history is not on their side. You cannot disregard the home side — Germany has a good balance of experienced and young players. They have to be followed by France and a choice between Italy or Spain as dark horses. Spain has been impressive of late.



The new second kit for England at the Euro 2024

Style check: Germany’s pink and purple second kit is interesting, I also love the Scotland jersey. Blue is my favourite colour, and they bring something new to it with the green highlights.

Recco: While Colaba Causeway is a popular spot, AB Sports in Dombivli is another choice in the eastern suburbs.

Piyush Salunkhe, 30, investment banker

