As Rafael Nadal retires, experts share tips on stepping down from an extended career

Rafael Nadal bids farewell to spectators at an exhibition match against Novak Djokovic in Riyadh last weekend. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

A 45-minute ice cold shower, a customary chat with the coach before stepping (always with his right foot) onto the court, a quick wipe of the brow, and then, a swing that sent the tennis ball flying across the court.

For 23 long years, this was Rafael Nadal’s match routine, set in stone. It’s hard to say how much of it contributed to his illustrious career spanning 22 Grand Slam singles titles, but as the king of clay himself says in a 2022 interview with Essentially Sports, “it helped me maintain a routine and concentrate on the game”. Now, with the curtains drawing to a close, how well will the 38-year-old athlete adjust to the slow days and the unfamiliar luxury of leisure?

Nadal announced his retirement from professional tennis in an emotional Instagram video. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Psychotherapist Akshada Anikhindi believes you don’t have to be a global sport star to find yourself in Nadal’s shoes. “The brain and nervous system adapt to long-term patterns. When you work the same job — desk or field — for years, it becomes a significant part of your daily rhythm. When it disappears one day, the sudden disruption leads to feelings of emptiness, anxiety, or even grief,” she warns.

Pace it right

“Most of us thrive on being constantly busy. In such cases, slowing down, even slightly, can feel like withdrawing from a stimulant [a class of chemicals that increase the activity of the brain. For instance, nicotine],” shares Anikhindi. Thankfully, the brain also exhibits neuroplasticity — the ability to form new neural connections at any age. But the process is gradual.

Akshada Anikhindi and Luke Coutinho

“There isn’t a one-size-fits-all timeline, but irrespective of your retirement plan, give yourself several months to a year to fully settle in. The brain needs time to adapt to build new pathways, and emotional processing plays a key role in this,” the psychotherapist shares, adding that it is completely normal to feel disoriented at first; it’s part of the process.

Corporate trainer Rhea

Punjabi agrees, “Tapering off your work life can be a good approach when you’re planning your retirement. Staggered retirement, where you gradually decrease your working hours can help you ease into it. For instance, start by working alternate days, or restricted hours. This way, your mind isn’t surprised when you have nowhere to be or nothing to do one day.”

Rekindling old hobbies and (right) meditation can help you ease into the new phase. Representation pics

Living untitled

Once you’ve decided to take the plunge, integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho recommends slowly detaching your self-worth and sense of purpose from your job title. “Making a big difference in the world through your work is commendable, but it’s not the only purpose you can find. Retirement is not about slowing down completely, it is about changing lanes,” Coutinho reminds us.

For starters, the expert suggests easy ways to keep yourself busy:

. Learn a skill: Pick up a musical instrument, a paintbrush or slip into your dancing shoes. Learning stimulates the brain, keeping it active and healthy. Lifelong learning can slow cognitive decline.

. Get moving: One of the biggest traps post-retirement is a sedentary lifestyle. Sign up for yoga classes, walking clubs or Zumba lessons.

. Find your tribe: Families can be a pillar of support, but if you find yourself alone, don’t hesitate to reach out to those around you who are also going through the same phase.

. Prioritise wellness: You might have relegated your wellbeing to make space for productivity. Don’t feel guilty about using this time to listen to your body again.

Anikhindi underlines the importance of meditation in the process, “Just 10 minutes set apart to practice mindful meditation, hatha yoga or restorative yoga can calm the nervous system. This creates a conducive environment for your brain to form new pathways. With time, you will start looking forward to quiet moments rather than running away from them.”

Rhea Punjabi

Stay in touch

“Don’t leave tennis, man. Stay a little bit more. Stay with us,” Novak Djokovic urged long-time rival Nadal at an exhibition match in Riyadh last weekend. How must one react to a similar plea from co-workers, or one’s own inner voice while parting ways? Punjabi tells us that doubting your own decisions in this phase is common. “If you are extremely passionate about your work and unsure of your decision, a good way to stay in touch with your work is to assume the role of a guide, mentor or consultant,” she suggests. Coutinho agrees, adding, “It can be a fantastic bridge between full-time work and full-time retirement. It keeps your skills sharp, maintains a sense of purpose, and allows you to give back to the community — all on a flexible schedule.”