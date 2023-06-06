A DIY planter kit takes us back to lazy summer afternoons of our childhood

The kit includes a mould and coloured cement

Listen to this article Love to make your own things? This DIY planter kit will keep you busy x 00:00

Give us a pair of scissors, a few sheets of marble paper, some adhesive and a motif to replicate, and chances are we’ll just cut the paper into shreds for confetti. The fact of the matter is that we are not the ‘crafty’ kind. Delicate objects requiring finesse make us uncomfortable. And yet we are eager to try our hands at a DIY cement planter kit that has been put together by BookAWorkshop and Bharat Floorings and Tiles. What motivates us? The wish to find a handmade home for our photos on the kitchen counter.

2. Add water to the mix in small portions for a thick consistency

ADVERTISEMENT

The kit is delivered to us in a bubble-wrapped cardboard box. On peering into it, we find three packets of coloured cement. There is buttercup yellow, pinkish peach and a bright shade of green. Other appendages of the box include paper glasses, disposable spoons and stirrers, and a silicone mould. At this point, we refer to the digital video that takes us through the process step by step.

3. Fill the mould with the cement mix till the brim to form the base

The sessions are easy and detailed and most importantly, they remind us that the material we are dealing with is cement. A disclaimer cautions us against dumping the leftover cement mix in the sink or commode as it will eventually harden, causing a civic nuisance. The process requires us to pour some water into the cement and mix it well until we achieve a mousse-like consistency. We then pour it into the mould and keep it in our balcony garden to solidify. It’s that simple.

4. The planter hardens after a day in the sun

The planter can take a couple of days, depending on the weather, to get its rock-hard texture. It takes us a day. Although the process is easy, we feel an animated or a close-up video can come in handy for tweens and young teens.

5. On the kitchen top

The cute planter that now adorns our kitchen top reminds us of summer holidays that were reserved for spontaneous, and sometimes dangerous, experiments.

Log on to bookaworkshop.in

Cost Rs 749 onwards