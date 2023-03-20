Shards of a masterpiece

Witness this unique art form by an Indian artist at a studio space in Fort this week

Mikhael with his art commissioned for the Hungarian Embassy in India

A broken glass or mirror in the house is considered bad omen — a sentence that many may have heard from the elders of the house. But what if we say that those cracks can produce a masterpiece? It was something that took us by surprise as well when we learnt about Mikhael, an artist who hones the skill of shattered glass art. Bringing his show Selcouth Artistry to Si Bambai later this week, Mikhael will present the audience with a live inventive portrait. Having initially worked on installation art, Mikhael came across and practised the skill of shattered glass art during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Shattered glass art needs minute precision to get the right image

“The art is nothing but absolute surrealism,” Mikhael exclaims as he talks to us about the upcoming show. It requires precise skill and handiwork where one hammers the glass to create cracks joining together to form an image. “You do not know how the glass will react when the hammer strikes. While painting on a canvas, we know what will be projected on it. So mastering this particular skill set enough to know the exact velocity and force I need to hit the glass with to create the crack that I want, is challenging,” he says, adding that hand, heartbeat and breathing synchronisation effect the final outcome.

The show will also include storytelling and poetry by Mikhael, as well as immersive music to complete the experience. “Even before I finish my portrait, the essence of it will already have reached your heart.” The artist explains that the lack of knowledge about the art form, the superstition surrounding broken glass and the expenses that go into excelling and creating just one masterpiece is why shattered glass art is not popular in the country. “Cracks may look like broken bonds, but they represent attachment; hammering a glass might seem as if you are shattering something but these cracks construct a beautiful image in a larger picture,” Mikhael concludes.

On: March 25; 6 pm onwards

At: Si Bambai, Fort.

Log on to: insider.in

Entry: Rs 500