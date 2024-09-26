This belly dancing festival in Mumbai will showcase the best of the Middle Eastern art form

Join in to celebrate the coming together of rhythm, grace, and glamour at one of India’s biggest belly dance festivals

Deb Rubin in her tribal fusion attire; (right) A moment from a previous group belly dance performance

There's going to be a whole lot of swaying and movement on display as Raqs Royale, presented by Hip-Nosis-Dance Of Desert, will take centrestage at a Mumbai venue. Witness the blend of traditional Middle Eastern movements and contemporary styles, featuring more than 100 dancers from across India, and international stars. The festival promises a series of masterclasses, workshops, competitions, and grand gala shows that showcase the very best of this ancient art form. Performers from countries such as Poland, Egypt, and the USA will share the stage, blending traditional belly dance with contemporary elements in awe-inspiring performances.

The inception of Raqs Royale came from merging two separate festivals, Hip-Nosis and Dance Of Desert, with the goal of “elevating art and uniting hearts.” According to Payal Gupta, festival co-organiser, this eighth edition is the largest yet. “We wanted to create a space where dancers could learn, compete, and showcase their talent on a global stage while preserving the essence of belly dance,” she explains. The festival also serves as a platform for passionate performers from India and abroad to exchange knowledge and experiences.

Payal Gupta

Move and flow

This year’s festival will host celebrated artistes like Poland’s Jasirah, renowned for her dynamic drum solo performances, Mohamed Shahin from Egypt, who brings the classical oriental belly dance style, and Deb Rubin from the USA, a pioneer in tribal fusion belly dance.

Apart from performances, the workshops will cover everything from the crowd-pleasing drum solo sessions, to the poetic Muwashahat, a dance form set to Arabic poetry. There’s even a bonus session with live drummers, offering a rare chance to learn complex Middle Eastern rhythms. Beginners and seasoned dancers alike will have the chance to refine their skills, explore new techniques, and connect with like-minded individuals. The festival will also host a belly dance championship, where participants can compete for top honours. Beyond the dance floor, attendees can explore a vibrant bazaar with belly dance costumes, accessories, and more.

Mohamed Shahin; (right) Polish dancer Jasirah will perform to a lively drum solo

Challenge and celebration

Organising such a large-scale event in a city as expensive as Mumbai is no easy task, Gupta admits. “It’s a challenge to balance the costs while making it affordable for dancers to participate. Plus, there’s the constant effort to change perceptions — belly dance in India is often misunderstood due to its portrayal in Bollywood, but through festivals like this, we’re working to shift that narrative.”

She hopes such festivals will create awareness about the traditional essence of belly dance while embracing modern trends, “It’s crucial for dancers to understand the roots of the art before exploring fusion. We want to show India that belly dance is an art form to be respected, not just a performance for entertainment.”

ON September 26 and 29; 9 am onwards

AT Ajivasan Hall, Juhu Tara Road; Mukkti Cultural Hub, Andheri West

LOG ON TO hipnosis-danceofdesert.in (for full schedule)

COST Rs 500 (gala shows), Rs 5,000 (workshop)