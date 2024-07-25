Shine away with this all-metallic fashion trend guide

This festive season is all about going big and bold with striking metallic fits. Here’s how to ace this celeb-approved trend

Overcast skies and the incessant rains don’t necessarily have to dampen your spirit, at least not as far as your outfit choices are concerned — this festive season, take a cue from the looks sported by celebrities to the ‘event of the year’ to dress up your wardrobe with metallic fits. “An all-metallic outfit is a definite showstopper, especially when it comes to occasion-wear. From sarees and lehenga sets, to fusion looks, this trend lends itself seamlessly to a number of interpretations, to suit all sensibilities and body types,” advises image consultant Greeshma Thampi.

>> The right balance

Unless you’re headed to a glitzy wedding, you’ll probably want to tone down your metallic piece by balancing it with a non-metallic piece. “For evening wear, opt for sleek velvet or silk pieces that look dressy and formal but also help to counter the over-the-top appearance of a metallic piece. A good way to achieve this would be with a metallic blouse that’s paired with a silk saree, or a voluminous metallic skirt paired with a chic silk shirt for a fusion look,” advises Thampi. However, if you’re inspired to wear the trend during the day or for more casual events, opt to dress it down by contrasting the metallic piece with less luxe textures, says fashion designer Vaishnavi Sagwekar. She suggests pairing basic knits, cotton, or even denim, if you’re feeling adventurous, for a more laid back but still dressy vibe.



“Going metallic from head to toe is a definite statement that could be too loud or overwhelming if you’re new to the trend or don’t want to attract that much attention. Similarly, when pairing your metallic piece, you could steer clear of very bright colours that could risk making your outfit appear gaudy,” she adds. Further, if you’re particular about dressing for your body type, Thampi suggests remembering one basic rule: shiny surfaces catch the eye and make that part of your body seem bigger than it really is. So, if you have a triangular body shape, wear the metallic accent on your upper half to add balance, and reverse if you have a pear-shaped body.



>> Fewer issues with tissue

“When it comes to fabric, while it’s easy to nail this look with pure silk fabrics, it may not be the practical choice for Mumbai’s rainy days. In these cases, a blend of cotton and silk in the form of Chanderi fabric or a cotton and zari blend is easier on the pocket and enhances comfort,” says Sagwekar. Tissue fabrics (a weave comprising silk and zari threads) have been gaining in popularity in recent times with many indie brands releasing festive sarees or sets in this shimmering, metallic fabric. That’s because tissue is comparatively lightweight as compared to other heavy festive wear, which makes it easier to wear for longer events, says Thampi. “The fabric is also more breathable and doesn’t crease very easily. You can dress this fabric up or down by adding heavy jewellery or simply letting the outfit take the limelight,” she recommends. However, if you are conscious about your weight, pay close attention to how you drape this fabric or opt for a pre-stitched saree to cut down the bulk.