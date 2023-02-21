Mumbai's stylists shares tips on how to wear brogues and Oxford boots

A designer shows us how versatile brogues, Oxfords, Chelsea and combat boots are. Plus, tips on how to experiment with your own styles

Kourtney Kardashian in combat boots. Pics Courtesy/Instagram (right) Billy Porter in pointed brogues. Pics Courtesy/Getty Images

We won’t say that nothing makes you stand tall like a good-looking pair of shoes. But this writer has inherited the misstep of judging people by their footwear, so she’ll insist that great kicks come closest to putting your best foot forward, at least before the first exchange of introductions. The current trend of brogues, Oxfords, Chelsea boots and combat boots has got us experimenting with our style. And if you’d like to jump on the bandwagon, Nisha Vishal Sainani, fashion designer and founder of Waikiki, and Nisha Sainani Label at Bandra’s Linking Road, helps us to break down this accessory with some tips.



Dr Martens

>> Casual day wear

Brogues and Dr Martens suit an androgynous look. Sainani suggests pairing them with a loose but structured dress, a boho cut or floral prints to blend a dapper and feminine look. This looks good on guys and girls. Leaf through Kourtney Kardashian’s looks with Oxfords and Dr Martens for inspiration; her outfits have the perfect balance of chic, goth and feminine styles in a single look.

Chelsea boots. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Coming to our still-a-favourite piece this season — wide-legged pants and boot-cut jeans, Sainani notes, “Chelsea boots and Oxfords can add character to these styles whether they are boyfriend jeans or coloured pants.” You can also opt for freshly pressed shorts and a linen summer shirt. Pair with a leather shoulder bag or tote and chunky gold jewellery.

>> Formal fits



Brogues

For a night out or a formal look, Sainani suggests trying a well-cut, modern little black dress, or LBD, with stockings or leggings or a tailored suit with brogues. Embellished shirts, with skirts or pants, complement statement shoes like these, too. If you’re looking for a style reference for your own formal wear experiments, check out Billy Porter’s dresses and suits that he often pairs with Oxfords and brogues. Throw in pearls and bags with embellishments to complete the look. “Accessorise it with a small shoulder bag, a long chain gold neck piece and smokey eyes with a nude lip,” the designer notes. Pull up Kristen Stewart’s pointed heel brogues at the 2019 Venice Film Festival to reference a formal day-time look.

Oxford shoes

Styling tips

1 Don’t be afraid to pair statement shoes like brogues or Oxfords with eye-catching accessories. Your outfit doesn’t have to be the canvas for one statement piece alone.

2 Ditch the Goth look and make-up to blend shoes like Dr Martens with other styles. Experimentation is key and confidence will help you carry off anything, the designer advises.

3 Instead of pairing Chelsea shoes with drab skinny jeans and a beige or boho top, expand your style to include wide-cut pants, oversized flowing dresses with bold prints or straight-cut suits. Check out Timothée Hal Chalamet’s outfits or Dan Levy’s suits and dresses for more styling cues.

4 Don’t shy away from all-black chunky Oxfords or embellished combat boots. They can be styled around to suit any look.

5 You can wear brogues or Oxfords with stockings, checkered, lace socks or even pair them with no-show socks.



Nisha Sainani

