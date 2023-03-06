Shore spectacle

As the newly-hatched Olive Ridley turtles ready for their journey, we curate the best places to catch the sight, and outline why it’s critical to act responsibly while witnessing the phenomenon

A little turtle heads out to sea. Pics Courtesy/Velasturtlefest.org

A few beaches along the Konkan will witness a rare miracle with the birth of a new generation of sea turtle hatchlings from this weekend. Since 2006, Velas in Ratnagiri, has become a hotspot for tourists and nature-lovers looking to catch a glimpse of new-born Olive Ridley turtles making their way into the ocean. The process takes place annually in March. The annual Velas Turtle Festival is hosted to celebrate this event every year.

Mohan Upadhye

Mohan Upadhye, a kasav mitra (turtle friend), has been working towards the conservation of turtles for the last two decades. A livelihood assistant with the Mangrove Foundation, Upadhye points out, “People are learning about nature, and the importance of conservation. The department often had to face a lack of manpower in the past. With the community stepping in, Things have become easier to manage.”

Young turtles on the beach after the hatching

Trip checklist

1. Do not litter. Be respectful of the environment.

2. The beach is home to the turtles. Do not drive on the beach, or step into the water by yourself. There might be un-hatched or protected nests present even after the departure of the hatchlings. Avoid trampling or uprooting them.

3. Do not argue with beach managers over the rules. The rules exist to protect the environment and the marine life in the region.

4. Sea turtles are a Scheduled I species, the same as the Bengal Tiger. Keep a safe distance from the creatures on the beach, and follow the directions of the experts.

5. Do not cross the barricades or touch the hatchlings.

6. It takes time for the hatchlings to break through the waves and enter the open sea. Visitors should not enter the sea for at least 15 minutes after all the hatchlings have departed.

7. Avoid using flashlights for photography. The little ones are sensitive to light, and can be drawn away from the sea.

8. As it is a sensitive ecosystem, ensure that beaches and surrounding areas remain clean.

9. . Read up on sea water turtles and the marine ecosystem. This will make the experience more enjoyable and educational.

10. Carry a litter bag for your packets or edibles on trips.

How to witness this phenomenon

. The conservation group, Sahyadri Nisarga Mitra, has worked to protect the project, and host travellers and nature lovers on annual visits to the beaches during the festival.

FROM March 5 onwards

Call 8975622778

LOG ON TO snmcpn.org

. Organised by the local

gram panchayat, you can access homestay accommodations as well as local insight into the natural phenomenon.

Till April 30

Log on to velasturtlefestival.org

Email velasturtel@gmail.com

. While exploring the natural phenomenon, you can also visit Harihareshwar temple and the Bankot fort.

Till April 30

Call 9137952977

Log on to @trekadventure_official on Instagram

. Experience comfort and wonder together in a two-day trip that captures the natural and cultural beauty of the region in this period.

On March 11 to March 12

Call 7715856476

Log on to @nusta.bhatkantii_

Cost R3,000 (inclusive of food and staying costs)