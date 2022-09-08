Visit this K-pop themed carnival at Adagio in Bandra for all things Korean

Fans have much to cheer and celebrate at the second edition of a K-pop themed flea with Korean music, food and cool buys

Sugar-coated fruits at the flea

Committed by love, K-pop fans often come in large numbers. So zero points for guessing why the Bandra-based cultural music hub Adagio will be hosting its second K-pop carnival titled K-popup 2.0. Event manager Viraj P shares, “Adagio is mainly into classic rock but with this event, we’re expanding into a new genre. We want to welcome the large K-pop fanbase into the space to celebrate the music and facilitate an exchange of knowledge. The first event in May this year received a great response with more than 200 attendees and we are confident the second edition will, too.”



K-pop-inspired picture cards from APoBangPo

The 2.0 event will also feature the partnership of old and new brands including K-pop-themed merchandise such as jewellery and totes from Kósmima Store, plushie keychains from Magic Shop, BTS-inspired goodies from APoBangPo and The Bubble Boxx, soap and scrunchies from Zehra, ramen packets and figurines from The Sesang Store, stationery from Karnival, jewellery from Beauty and Fashion Fanatic and Closet Trends, wall art by Little Elephant and more.



Stickers from kkrazyforkpop

With two days celebrating all things K-pop, you do not want to give Korean food a miss. The feast will include Korean food catered by Foodblog Cafe that will plate up blue pea rice, sugar-coated fruits, jelly cake and other inspired dishes. Also on the list is a tarot card reading session by Lakshmi’s Lair Tarot.



Plushie toy merchandise from Magic Shop (right) K-pop-inspired bracelet from Magic Shop

Aware of the fandom and their enthusiasm, the organisers will host a BTS-album jam session for stans to dance and sing. Music will be the highlight since fans will gather in the name of K-pop, after all. “We will host a live music session by a surprise guest artiste,” the manager shares. Aman Gujral, founder of the music hub, adds, “We’re confident the event will have great vibes.” Apart from the shopping, food and music, Viraj notes that he’s looking forward to having fans gather under one roof to share their thoughts and love for the genre.

On: September 10 and 11, 11 am onwards at Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, Chapel Road, Bandra West

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 99

