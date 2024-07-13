July was declared the World Watercolour Month by Charlie O’Shields, creator of Doodlewash ® in 2016. Now’s a good time to wake up your inner artist, pick up that paintbrush and sign up for these workshops

Pic/iStock

World Watercolour Month: Top painting workshops to join in Mumbai

Let's get started

. Art Station India workshops and courses: The three-month course at Art Station offers a foundational training in understanding perspective, colour schemes, composition, and tone in watercolour painting. Each student gets a hands-on personalised experience, especially in the basic techniques. Artists can choose the level of training at each stage to improve their skills over the span of 12 sessions. In addition to this, the benefit of an offline class is that one gets to learn alongside a community of other talented artists.

On Flexible dates

At Artstation Andheri, Khar, and Belapur.

Register artstationindia.com/products/watercolor-painting-classes

Entry Rs 2,950 for 3 months

Santu Naskar demonstrates a technique at a workshop. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

. Watercolour two-day workshop with Santu Naskar and Sanghamitra Roy Majumder: Kolkata-based artists Santu Naskar and Sanghamitra Roy Majumder, founders of the Wet Palette Painting School, will visit Mumbai this August. Their art focuses on capturing cityscapes — the everyday chaos as well as stillness on the streets. Some of their work includes a crowd at Crawford Market and a scene at the Gateway of India. Their workshop will include a day of plein air live painting, i.e., stepping out of the indoor space to experience the landscape as it is: its changing light and effects on water, roads, buildings and other sites. The experts also offer online workshops.

On: August 31 to September 1

AT Art Lounge, Kala Ghoda.

Register 8617767050/ 9734646193

Cost Rs 1,500 (one-day pass); s ,500 (two-day pass)

TAKE THE ONLINE ROUTE

Kanchan Kaul. Pic Courtesy/Skillshare

. Mastering watercolour brush control (Beginners): If you’re aiming to master your control over brush strokes, this class by Kanchan Kaul is a great introduction. Using different types of leaves (rose, fern, willow eucalyptus, etc.) as the base, Kaul maintains a pace that makes it easy for learners to grasp the difference between these. She’s packed in two fun projects for the participants and a secret technique to paint a glass vase that can hold the leaves. She also delivers a course on the foundation of watercolour to discuss its history, various papers, paints, and pigments that artists can play with.

Log on to skillshare.com

Alex Hillkurtz. Pic Courtesy/Domestika

. Architectural sketching with watercolour and ink (Advanced level): In this course, storyboard artist Alex Hillkurtz explores hidden corners of a city through paintings. He uses loose ink sketching alongside watercolours. Having storyboarded for films like Argo (2012) and Almost Famous (2000), Hillkurtz teaches participants how they can add mood and character to the city they’re painting. He specifically focuses on shadows and details. While the classes are ideal for advanced level students, they are open to beginners who would like to create dynamic compositions, too.

Log on to domestika

Irshad Ahmad Ansari. Pic Courtesy/YouTube

. Guided tutorials and hacks by Irshad Ahmad Ansari (All levels): Follow this instructor step-by-step through his real-time videos. From painting reflections to wet-on-wet sketches and bokeh effects, Ansari takes learners through tips that can sharpen their watercolour skills. How do we correct patchy backgrounds and turn them into perfect ones? How do we create animal fur textures and human figures? Can we make our window paintings look more realistic? He answers all these questions and more.

Log on to @watercolor_tips on YouTube

Fun contests to celebrate #WorldWatercolourMonth

. Zen Sangam: Four prompts, four hosts, and four winners

LOG ON TO @zen_sangam on Instagram

. Creative Hands: Weekly themes, prompts, and prizes

LOG ON TO @creativehands-artmaterials on Instagram

. Thoovi Arts: Weekly tutorials, themes, prizes, and fun quizzes

LOG ON TO @thoovi.arts on Instagram