Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: Lake levels highest in a decade
Mumbai, suburbs can expect heavy rain today; IMD issues orange alert
Four more die in rain-related incidents in Thane district; 856 people evacuated
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves for Singapore from Maldives
Vasai landslide: Five booked in two separate FIRs
Maharashtra govt cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively: CM Eknath Shinde
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Simply cinema

Simply cinema

Updated on: 14 July,2022 10:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

This curated list does a wonderful job of simplifying complex themes and stories down to the basic emotional core

Simply cinema

Pic Courtesy/Instagram


This writer’s love for cinema extends from ‘90s’ Govinda flicks to Richard Linklater’s Before Sunset. I started following @HumansOfCinema on social media as a means to escape jargonised sermons on films I loved. This curated list does a wonderful job of simplifying complex themes and stories down to the basic emotional core. Perhaps, therein lies the reason for its popular appeal. It takes us back to a time when cinema was consumed to connect with, and not to comment on.





life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK