Simply cinema

This writer’s love for cinema extends from ‘90s’ Govinda flicks to Richard Linklater’s Before Sunset. I started following @HumansOfCinema on social media as a means to escape jargonised sermons on films I loved. This curated list does a wonderful job of simplifying complex themes and stories down to the basic emotional core. Perhaps, therein lies the reason for its popular appeal. It takes us back to a time when cinema was consumed to connect with, and not to comment on.