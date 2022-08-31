Sing it to wing it: NCPA is all set to launch a non-auditioned choir this September

NCPA is all set to put together a non-auditioned choir and is scouting for talent

Marat Bisengaliev

It’s a year of musical firsts for the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai, and a treat for music lovers. While March 2022 saw the first Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) Academy Choir, NCPA will now officially launch the NCPA Chorus in September. This non-auditioned choir will give an opportunity to ‘everyone who wants to sing’.

“We are following the same format as many international choirs, where a majority of the singers are semi-professionals or amateurs, but have good musicianship. Anyone above the age of 18 is welcome to join,” says Marat Bisengaliev, music director, SOI.

During the sessions, participants will get a chance to develop their vocal skills, learn a repertoire ranging from classical to pop, and have access to voice parts, lyrics, and scores. The rehearsal sessions will be held twice a week. The choir members will also have the opportunity to audition for performances at the NCPA and with the SOI.

“The first concert with the NCPA Chorus and the SOI Academy Choir is planned for early February 2023. Out of the entire group of participants, we hope to also form a high-quality professional group of around 20 singers,” says Bisengaliev.

The Chorus will be directed by Olga Vykhodtseva, an experienced choir conductor and vocal trainer, who joined the SOI Music Academy in February 2021. During her long career, Vykhodtseva has been the leader of various vocal ensembles and choirs, including being the choirmaster of the Choir Theater of St Petersburg and teaching at the Kazakh National Academy of Arts.

On: Rehearsals every Monday and Wednesday, 7.30 pm to 9 pm

At: NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to: soi@ncpamumbai.com

Cost: Rs 5,000 (per month)

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal