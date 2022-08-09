Breaking News
Singles only: Speed-dating at this Bandra venue may help you find love of your life

09 August,2022
The Guide Team |

Head to a fun evening of interactive speed-dating

Singles only: Speed-dating at this Bandra venue may help you find love of your life

Representative Image


If the monsoon-tinged mood reminds you of your solitude, head to this Bandra venue for a fun speed-dating event that brings to you the adventure of finding love. Move quickly as you have only a five-to-ten-minute window to speak with five candidates of the opposite gender and rate your experience. If nothing else, the refreshments might be a good excuse to hang out and make new friends.

On: August 13; 4.30 pm 
At: Dorangos, Bandra West, Pali Hill.  
Log on to: insider.in 
Call: 9920275894 
Cost: Rs 100


