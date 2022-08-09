Singles only: Speed-dating at this Bandra venue may help you find love of your life

Head to a fun evening of interactive speed-dating

If the monsoon-tinged mood reminds you of your solitude, head to this Bandra venue for a fun speed-dating event that brings to you the adventure of finding love. Move quickly as you have only a five-to-ten-minute window to speak with five candidates of the opposite gender and rate your experience. If nothing else, the refreshments might be a good excuse to hang out and make new friends.

On: August 13; 4.30 pm

At: Dorangos, Bandra West, Pali Hill.

Log on to: insider.in

Call: 9920275894

Cost: Rs 100