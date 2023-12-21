Breaking News
Mumbai: Political pressure grows to bring back Amar Mahal station
Mumbai: ‘Remdesivir scam plotted in the then mayor’s bungalow’
Mumbai: J J hospital resident doctors put off strike
Mumbai: MSRTC seals Rs 600 crore pact to transform state bus stands
Mumbai: OPD registrations to open at 7 am at BMC hospitals
Maharashtra: Illicit liquor worth Rs 27.8L seized from Palghar house
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Spot skimmers to contribute to this citizen generated data collection project

Spot skimmers to contribute to this citizen-generated data collection project

Updated on: 21 December,2023 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Spend the weekend recording your sightings of and observations on Indian skimmers, and contribute to this citizen-generated data collection project

Spot skimmers to contribute to this citizen-generated data collection project

Indian skimmer. Pic Courtesy/Viraj Athalya

Listen to this article
Spot skimmers to contribute to this citizen-generated data collection project
x
00:00

Type Indian skimmer into the search bar and a rather peculiar-looking bird will pop up. A seemingly ordinary-looking black and white avian with a large oddly-fitted orange bill that looks like an arts and crafts project gone wrong. If you watch videos of this bird feeding, you’ll know why skimmer is in its name. 


Flying low over water bodies, it skims the surface of the water with its lower mandible, looking for insect larvae, surface-dwelling fish, and crustaceans.


Indian skimmer. Pic Courtesy/Viraj Athalya


Some more digging, and you’re likely to land up on the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) website where you will learn that Indian skimmers have recently been listed on the IUCN Red List as endangered species. The website further states that earlier the bird was found across the Indian Subcontinent. Today, it can be spotted only in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar; it is considered extinct in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. Their breeding ground is mostly restricted to India and occasionally, West Bangladesh.

To help build more knowledge about the Indian skimmer’s population, BNHS in association with Bird Count India will host its fourth edition of the coordinated global Indian Skimmer Count. The first phase of this edition takes place this weekend at shortlisted potential sites in 19 Indian states where the bird is likely to be spotted. Maharashtra boasts of 10 such locations, including Bhandup Pumping Station and Panje in Navi Mumbai.

Parveen Shaikh handles an Indian skimmer and marks the birds with a ring and colour bandsParveen Shaikh handles an Indian skimmer and marks the birds with a ring and colour bands

Parveen Shaikh, scientist at BNHS, tells us, “This is a citizen-science initiative. The bird-watching community is efficient in helping gather data in large distributed ranges. Participants can upload their observations on the eBird mobile application. We will collate the data and release the report later.” More information along with instructions are available on the website. Birdwatchers, government institutions, Indian Bird Conservation Network (IBCN) members, NGOs, ornithologists, researchers, academicians and nature lovers are invited to participate.

On December 23 and 24 Register bnhs.org 
Email skimmercount@bnhs.org
Free

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Lifestyle news culture news Nature wildlife

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK