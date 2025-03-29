This children's book revolves around JRD Tata's contribution to Indian aviation

A new book for children, The Five Fantastic Flights of Jeh, salutes the icon’s genius and vision to guide India’s aviation industry to new heights

(From left) Kavita Singh Kale’s illustrations capture the essence of JRD Tata and his high-flying adventures. The writer and illustrator worked closely with the editors who were the bridge to ensure that both the text and visuals complemented each other. The book has been supported by Parag Initiative, Tata Trusts. ILLUSTRATIONS COURTESY/JUGNOO PRAKASHAN, IMPRINT OF EKTARA TRUST

MID-DAY: How did the storyline’s focus on JRD’s five flights emerge?

NANDITA DA CUNHA: Writing about a figure as monumental as JRD Tata is no small task — his life was filled with contributions across industries and disciplines. By focusing on five milestone flights to frame JRD’s story, I was able to use each as a lens through which we could explore his journey, and highlight key moments, without overwhelming young readers.

This also allowed me to connect his achievements in aviation, to the principles that guided his life, which are so inspiring for young readers. Be it the thrilling India-England solo flight race (1930) for the Aga Khan Prize, or piloting the historic first commercial flight for India (1932), each flight became an opportunity to showcase his qualities, [such as perseverance and risk-taking] in action.

MD: Tell us about your research for this book.

NDC: My research drew from multiple sources. I initially referenced several books that delve into JRD Tata’s life and achievements. The Tata Trusts and the Communications Teams, and exhibitions at the Tata Experience Centre (TXC) at Bombay House offered a deeper understanding of his legacy. The book is written in JRD Tata’s voice, so it was important to study his interviews, discussions with his biographer, and keynote speeches. Photographs from the Tata Central Archives, (TCA) Pune added a rich, visual dimension.

MD: How did you ensure that the book connects with children?

NDC: I focused on emotions, (the highs and lows of each milestone crossed), and universal values. Anecdotes brought the narrative to life in a relatable way for children. I started with his childhood, which allowed readers to connect with the younger JRD.

MD: What lessons did you learn along the way, and what will children take away from JRD?

NDC: There are so many inspiring values that made him an inspiring role model. His pioneering spirit drove him to accomplish great things, while his sense of adventure and sportsmanship underlined the importance

of exploring the unknown.

His determination and attention to detail showed that success often requires patience. He gave back selflessly. Above all, he always led by example and through collaboration. Young readers will learn that it’s possible to dream big, while staying immensely grounded.