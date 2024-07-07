Can Jeff Bezos’s slow morning routine benefit Mumbaikars?

Slow mornings might sound like a luxury for time-strapped Mumbaikars. But according to Jeff Bezos’s recent claims, it can result in a more productive work day

Early to bed and early to rise — we’ve all heard that maxim that promises to make us healthier, wealthier and wiser versions of ourselves. But what if one small tweak to that formula could make us significantly wealthier, to the tune of being as successful as the founder of the global behemoth, Amazon? In a recent video, Jeff Bezos spoke about his fondness for being an early riser, but also added that he enjoys ‘puttering’ in the morning, only taking his first meeting for the day at 10 am. His slow start has earned mixed reviews from viewers, with some saying that this essential ‘me-time’ gives people the ability to prepare their bodies and minds for the day that lies ahead, while some others have dismissed it as a waste of productive time.

Take it easy

Taylor Elizabeth, an emotional intelligence coach, points to the many merits of Bezos’s ways. “Taking time for yourself can result in improved clarity and focus, which makes your mind feel sharper and more attentive. This practice also helps to reduce stress levels, bringing a sense of calm that can be quite refreshing. With a clearer mind, your decision-making capabilities will improve, making it easier to choose the best course of action in various situations. Additionally, you’ll find that your creativity and problem-solving skills get a boost, making it easier to come up with innovative solutions to challenges,” she explains.

What you do in the first hour of the day sets the vibe for the rest of your day, says integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho. He adds that if your start has been rushed, you are already operating under stress. Conversely, taking time in the morning to gradually ease into your day helps set a positive tone, reduces stress, and allows your mind to prepare for the tasks ahead. “Even if it means adjusting your sleep schedule to wake up earlier, it doesn’t mean you need an elaborate morning routine. It’s just about those one or two things that help you do your groundwork before you begin the day — whether it’s connecting with nature, morning prayers, setting intentions, or a yoga or workout routine. This can lead to more focused and efficient work throughout the day,” he clarifies.

Not a catch-all solution

However, just because you’ve started slow doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to be more focused, or efficient, warns psychiatrist Dr Nazneen Ladak. “A slow start might lead to procrastination if not managed well, and can lead to you delaying important tasks unnecessarily. Further, if you struggle with a hectic schedule, you may find it difficult to accommodate a leisurely morning routine, without compromising on other responsibilities,” she says. And, as most readers may have already acknowledged, this approach may not be feasible for everyone, particularly those with early morning commitments or fixed work hours. Elizabeth points out that the practice of a slow start might conflict with traditional work hours and expectations, and could lead to less time being available for work, requiring more effective time management.

Coutinho, on the other hand, believes that when it comes to a slow start, quality matters more than quantity. “In this age of being constantly on the move, multi-tasking, and being on the go-go-go, we need to learn how to slow down. Anyone who has researched longevity knows the importance of slowing down. Constantly doing something, and not taking it slow has been attributed to accelerated aging and wear-out. While a slow start may seem impractical in today’s fast-paced world, it can enhance productivity and well-being in the long run,” he emphasises, cautioning against the ‘hustle culture’ that’s often glorified on social media. Instead, he recommends taking a few minutes to start your day calmly, which he says can lead to more effective and efficient multitasking throughout the day.

Make it yours

Continuing his theme of small but effective changes, Coutinho lays down the following guidelines:

1 Set a morning ritual: Incorporate a short, calming activity such as stretching, deep breathing, saying your morning prayers, gratitude practice, connecting with nature or simply enjoying a quiet cup of tea or coffee, without looking at your phone or a screen.

2 Prepare the night before: Lay out your clothes, plan your breakfast, and organise your tasks for the next day, to reduce morning chaos.

3 Wake up gradually: Use a gentle alarm that mimics a natural sunrise or take a few minutes to wake up slowly and peacefully.

4 Limit screen time: Avoid checking your emails or social media as soon as you wake up, to prevent an immediate onset of stress and a cortisol rush.

“I think it is important to ask yourself what a slow morning means to you and what is feasible for your lifestyle. It could be as simple as taking 10 minutes before your shower to enjoy your coffee or tea with intention, or a breathing exercise. If having a slow morning is important to you, it must begin with a good night’s sleep. I try to sleep at a reasonable time so that when the morning alarm goes off, I am not dreading leaving the comfort of my warm bed,” advises Elizabeth. Dr Ladak seconds these recommendations, adding that to make the most of your slow start, it’s crucial to back it up with efficient time allocation. “Allot specific times for high-priority tasks when your energy levels are highest, even if it means starting these tasks slightly later in the morning. Also, reduce the number of non-essential activities in the morning to allow for a more focused and calm start.

Finally, gradually introduce elements of a slow start over a period, rather than attempting a complete overhaul, to better manage the transition,” she signs off.