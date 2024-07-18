Here's how you can ace corporate girl boss-aesthetic at your workplace

An updated throwback to the Nineties’ corporate girl boss-aesthetic is making the rounds with talk of a possible sequel to The Devil Wears Prada film. Here’s how to ace it

Meryl Streep in the film, The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Eighteen years later, the devil is poised to don Prada again. If you haven’t heard already, a sequel to the iconic film is in the works, and is bringing back an all-new rendition of the classic ’90s office siren aesthetic. A throwback to the ’90s girl boss, the office siren is bolder, more no-nonsense than ever before, and commands attention in the most effortless way. “She’s making a statement that she means business; but, equally, she’s also normalising the notion of women being an indispensable part of modern workplaces. At the same time, she isn’t afraid to own her style,” explains Mihika Bhanot, a personal branding expert and image consultant.

But now that we’ve captured the essence of the aesthetic, what does it translate into, when it comes to our actual wardrobes? Bhanot lays down a few basic guidelines for those who want to channel their inner office sirens.

An all-black ensemble instantly evokes an air of authority; (right) Bella Hadid sports the aesthetic with a slightly casual vibe

High-quality basics

Invest in high-quality pieces in neutral colours, including black, brown, grey, cream, navy, ivory and white, suggests Bhanot. She recommends picking tailored pieces that complement your body shape, and add structure to your look. “Steer clear of anything that’s too poof-ey, oversized, boxy or exaggerated. In terms of bottoms, high waist trousers and pencil skirts are must-haves. You can pair these with fitted blazers and classic blouses in fabrics such as chiffon and satin. Asymmetrical designs, tailored shirts, ruffles and cowl necks work well with this aesthetic,” she adds.

Serena, played by Giselle Bundchen, is the chief inspiration for the office siren look; (right) Kitten or platform heels can help complete the look. Pics Courtesy/Instagram; Youtube

Tonal over contrasts

While monochrome looks are an indispensable part of the office siren’s persona, Bhanot acknowledges that striving for a wardrobe full of monochromatic looks is impractical. Instead, she suggests sticking to the same colour family when it comes to colours — a dusty light blue shirt works well with navy trousers, while a steel grey blouse will complement a charcoal skirt. “Try to match the texture of the top with the bottom. Avoid contrasts. If you must pair texturally contrasting pieces, make the look more cohesive with a belt,” she advises.

Mihika Bhanot

Keep it minimal

In terms of patterns too, minimal is the way to go.

“Don’t mix and match patterns. If one of your pieces has a pattern, ensure that the other is a solid. Opt for vintage plaids, thin stripes, small polka dots and other subtle elements. Prints that almost blend into the background colour, adding only a textural effect work very well,” Bhanot suggests. In terms of footwear, ditch the sandals and sneakers and embrace kitten or wedge heels in basic colours. Avoid extremely eye-catching footwear that draws the attention away from you, to your feet, she signs off.