Sounds from India’s heartland

A two-day event, featuring 95 artistes, will bring folk traditions from Madhya Pradesh to Mumbai

Gangaur folk dance

As the stage lights come on, the powerful rustic voice of the singers, the grace of the dancers and the energy of the folk theatre artistes fill the auditorium. In its 12th edition, NCPA’s Living Traditions — a platform to showcase the diverse folk forms of India — will shine the light on Madhya Pradesh. “India is divided into so many regions, not just states. States bear political and administrative borders, but even within each state, the language, dialect, food, and culture changes every few kilometres.

There’s a tremendous amount of cultural diversity and that’s what we wanted to showcase through Living Traditions,” says Dr Swarnalata Rao, programming head- Indian Music at NCPA. “Indian classical music also has its origins in folk forms. These folk forms are not rigid. While there are traditional guidelines, they evolve according to people’s tastes, and often talk about current affairs apart from traditional content too,” she adds.



Jagdish Boriala group will perform Kabir songs

The event will focus on art forms from three important and diverse regions — Malwa, Bundelkhand and Baghelkhand. Most of these artists have never performed in Mumbai before. “These artists are not professionals and for most of them this is just a hobby, but they are immensely talented. It’s hard to find regular work while pursuing these art forms. The artistes usually find patrons and are invited to perform at people’s homes for weddings, childbirth or other festivals and occasions in the family. In the case of Raee — a traditional dance form — entire families with many dating back to three generations, are involved in learning and performing the art,” shares Premswaroop Tiwari who has co-curated this event.

“While young artistes are still learning these art forms and trying to preserve their heritage, I find that there is not much interest among the urban youth with regards to folk art forms. Patronage of these arts is needed, to stop them from disappearing,” insists Rao.



Artistes perform Bagheli folk songs

Here’s what you can look forward to:



>> Raee nritya: Performed by Devki Ram Kushwaha Group, Raee is a popular dance form that originated mainly from Bundelkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Veiled female dancers perform this fast-paced dance that was traditionally meant to celebrate victory in war. The dancers are accompanied by traditional instruments like algoza (a paired woodwind instrument), jhaanjh (metal clappers used in pairs), mridang (two-headed drum), nagada (kettle drums) and daphali (handmade wooden tambourine). “The community of Raee practitioners lives across two to three villages near each other. The community of accompanying musicians live in neighbouring villages and the two groups come together when hired for performances or traditional celebrations,” shares Tiwari.

>> Gangaurâ¯folk dance: This graceful dance is part of the nine-day-long Gangaur festival, which celebrates the union of lord Shiva (Gan) and goddess Gauri (or Parvati), and is performed in the western regions of Madhya Pradesh and south-eastern regions of Rajasthan too. It is performed during the first month of the Hindu calendar (Chaitra) by unmarried women. The performances tell stories of Gods such as Brahma and Saraswati and Vishnu and Lakshmi. It speaks in particular about the bidaai ceremony; post the wedding of Goddess Parvati, where she leaves her maternal home to go live with her husband Lord Shiva. This will be performed by Vishal Sakalle Group.

Bagheli folk drama

>> Bagheli and Bundelkhandi folk theatre: A variety of theatre productions will be presented, representing both Bagheli and Bundelkhandi folk theatre. Sandeep Srivastavaâ¯Group will perform Sadhau Ghisu Mare Na Madhau, an adaptation of Kafan Aur Pus Ki Raat, a play originally written in Hindi by Munshi Premchand and then translated in Bundeli. The story speaks about the oppression and poverty that prevails in Bundelkhand.

The second play, Latmarba, is based on a folk tale from the north-eastern region of Madhya Pradesh and will be performed in the Bagheli dialect. Performed by Neeraj Punder Group, the story of the play revolves around a traditional belief that a child born with its feet coming out first, has magic in its feet. The light-hearted play conveys a socially significant message.

>> Folk music: Apart from dance and theatre, the two-day event will also showcase folk music including renditions of the works of saint-poet Kabir whose legacy is an integral part of the cultural heritage of the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh. The verses and songs are passed down from generation to generation through oral traditions. Jagdish Boriala group will perform these beautiful songs in the Malwi language. Besides these, Roshni Prasad Mishra’s troupe will perform songs sung in the Bagheli dialect which will include songs about life, death, marriage, harvest and day-to-do activities in the region.

