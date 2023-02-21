Usher in spring with this musical event featuring Ustad Zakir Hussain in Mumbai

Breaking News
21 February,2023
A musical evening will bring together the maestros of classical music

Ustad Zakir Hussain and Pandit Kartick Kumar


Every year, the melodies of Vasantotsav usher in the beginning of spring in Mumbai. The musical evening is a tribute to Acharya Jialal Vasant, founder of Acharya Jialal Vasant Sangeet Niketan. Along the lines of its previous editions, the ceremony will facilitate an illustrious artiste with the Uttam Vaggeyakar Jialal Vasant Award. This year, the award will be presented to sitarist Pandit Kartick Kumar. The musical evening will also feature performances by Kumar, along with Pandit Niladri Kumar and Ustad Zakir Hussain.


On: February 26; 5.30 pm onwards
At: Ajivasan Music Academy, Juhu Tara Road, Santacruz West
Log on to: @ajivasan-musicacademy 
Cost: Rs 2,000




