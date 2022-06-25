Here's why you should attend this online story creation workshop

This virtual story-creation workshop is focussed on taking grown-ups through the makings of a spontaneous narrative

Gitanjali Chandrasekharan

Do we often ascribe the world of stories to children alone? To break that thought pattern, journalist-turned-story creator Gitanjali Chandrasekharan will be hosting a story-building workshop for adults. The digital session that will host no more than 10 plot weavers is curiously called Kahaani Har Darr Ki. The moderator tells us the idea to convene as a group of adults is inspired by the fact that most narrative programmes concern kids.



What does the session aim to achieve? Chandrasekharan explains, “We will look at ways in which a team of mature minds reacts to a situation. It is quite different from the way children respond. Story-creation is also a group activity. As a fundamental rule, no contributor can negate what another person has just said; they can only build on it.” The opening cue for the yarn is a thrilling one — “Dipannita opened her door at 11 pm and realised she was being murdered...”

The moderator says she is excited to see the tale unfurl: “I am waiting to discover if it will be a murder mystery, tragedy, tragi-comedy or a horror story.” She informs us that attendees will receive an e-book with the story which they have weaved together after the completion of the workshop.

On June 28; 8 pm

Log on to talered4you@gmail.com

Cost Rs1,200