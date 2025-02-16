Move over athleisure, sports glam is the new trend in town that adds a sophisticated flair to functional sportswear. Here’s how you can ace the new trend in town

Zendaya wears a mini sports dress; Colour blocking is a refreshing way to amp up an outfit; Ananya Panday sports leopard print sneakers. Pics courtesy/Instagram; Pinterest

In case you haven’t heard, 2025 isn’t the year to stick to your boring basics anymore. And that includes minimalist, made-for-comfort athleisure. Taking its place is the more grown-up, sophisticated version that fuses together elements of sportswear and luxury, giving rise to the ‘sports glam’ aesthetic. As personal branding expert and image consultant Mihika Bhanot explains, “Sport glam is a trend that elevates athletic wear to new heights of style and sophistication. It takes the comfort and practicality of athletic wear and blends it with high-fashion elements, such as luxurious fabrics, bold colours, and sleek silhouettes.” Think of it as a mélange of all sports-inspired elements, including pleated skirts (which harken back to tennis), exercise dresses, knit polos and vests (equestrian derivatives) or even visors, and add a touch of sparkle and glamour to this mix, Bhanot continues.

An active base

The first step towards building a sports glam wardrobe is to invest in high-end activewear pieces. “Look for brands that offer premium fabrics, innovative designs, and attention to detail for a more sophisticated look. For budget friendly alternatives, look for pieces that are high on drama such as bodysuits, shell jackets, cropped sports bras, track jackets and hoodies with embellishments, unusual colours [electric blue or bold red, for instance], and good tailoring,” Bhanot says. Pieces with retro or preppy elements work well to offset the overt activewear tones.

Switch it up

The key to not looking as though you’ve walked right out of the gym is to pair these pieces in interesting combinations. For instance, a track jacket and a pleated skirt worn over a crisp white shirt and loafers can make for an interesting interpretation. You could also wear a sporty tank with elegant dress

trousers and raise the sportiness of the look with sneakers. Accessorising your fits with luxurious elements such as tennis bracelets, gold hoops, bedazzled sunglasses or even chic bags can elevate the appeal of the whole look.

Experiment with textures to create a trendy look; Metallic pieces add a touch of glamour; Accessories like bags and jackets can elevate athleisure fits

Contrast and balance

“Mix oversized athletic wear with more fitted pieces to create a stylish, put-together look. At the same time, do not shy away from combining different textures, such as smooth and matte, or soft and chunky, to add visual interest to your outfit,” says Bhanot. She also suggests colour-blocking within the same colour palette for a harmonious look — light grey with sage green, lilac with a dusty rose pink, light blue with navy blue, emerald green with charcoal black and lemon yellow with ivory are some of this season’s trendiest combinations.

Mihika Bhanot

The fine print

Pay attention to finer details such as embroidered logos or graphics, metallic accents and design elements such as zippers, buckles, lacing and sheer panels. However, avoid crowding your look with too many elements. Make only one piece the focus and structure the rest of your outfit around it. At the same time, inject a touch of playfulness with metallic hair ties, giant bows, statement bags in the shape of sports goods, or even a puffy hairband, Bhanot advises.

She adds that while a smartwatch is a no-brainer, coordinated jewellery (don’t mix metals) will add to the glamour of this aesthetic.