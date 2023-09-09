Breaking News
Sign up for a 3-month theatre course at Mukti Manch in Andheri

Updated on: 09 September,2023 08:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team

Enrol in an intensive three-month course to embrace your inner performer

Sign up for a 3-month theatre course at Mukti Manch in Andheri

Students from last year’s batch. Pic courtesy/Mukti Manch

Sign up for a 3-month theatre course at Mukti Manch in Andheri
Mukti Manch, a theatre and performing arts studio has announced Dramatory, a drama conservatory for actors, which is a course designed for aspiring performers. The three-month module has been crafted in a way that it interweaves angika (physical training), vachika (voice and breath training), and ahariya (enhancing performative skills) elements; which are the three key disciplines of abhinaya, as mentioned in the Natyashastra. The students will be guided by seasoned theatre professionals including Hetal Varia, Aric Master, Sumukha Prasad, Chaitanya Solankar, Deshik Vansadia, among others.  


On September 25 to December 25  at Mukti Manch, Ground Floor, Bharati House, 19, Aram Nagar Part 1, Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West. 
Log on to muktimanch.com 
Call 7021689901
Cost Rs 1,25,000



